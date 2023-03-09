BAILAR CONTIGO: il nuovo singolo dei Black Eyed Peas con Daddy Yankee

di Redazione ZON

Entrerà in rotazione radiofonica oggi venerdì 10 marzo “BAILAR CONTIGO”, il nuovo travolgente singolo del gruppo hitmaker vincitore di 6 Grammy Awards Black Eyed Peas, in collaborazione con Daddy Yankee.

Il brano, contenuto nell’album “ELEVATION”, contiene il sample dell’iconico brano “Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-dop)” di Scatman John, e segue il grandissimo successo delle hit radiofoniche “Don’t You Worry” (PLATINO in Italia e Top 3 dell0Airplay radiofonico) e “Simply The Best” (TOP 10 (#6) dell’Airplay radiofonico).

Il gruppo tornerà in Italia questa estate per 4 date imperdibili: Torino (giovedì 13 luglio 2023, Sonic Park Stupinigi – Nichelino), Ferrara (venerdì 14 luglio 2023, Summer Vibez), Lecce (domenica 13 agosto 2023, Oversound Music Festival) e Olbia (lunedì 14 agosto 2023, Red Valley Festival).

Testo – BAILAR CONTIGO

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper

Ba-da-ba-da-ba

‘Toy en la mía no me dañen el vibe

Se fue la señal, no le tengo reply

Pon la’ mano’ en el sky

Súbela high, high, high (go!)

‘Tamo’ perreando en el party

Tú sabe’ quién e’ tu Daddy

Aquí le llega everybody

Legale’, también ilegale’

Como tú nadie baila

No pare, pare, pare

Síguelo hasta mañana

No pare, pare, pare

Aquí to’ el mundo se liquidó

Acabando con el líquido

Soy callao’, pero no tímido (no)

Esta fiesta la hacemo’ lo’ do’

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper

Ba-da-ba-da-ba

Be bop ba

DJ turn it up

This here is my song

Be bop ba

Baby, let’s burn it up

I wanna party all night long

Be bop ba

I been workin’ so hard

It’s time for Dirty Beat

The weekend is here

Let’s go out, get lit

And start some shit and

Set the roof on fire

Let’s party, party, party

Baby, tú y yo bailamos

Como rock that, rock that body (go!)

Baby, that’s how we roll

We go loco, outta control

Light up the fuse, make it explode

Shake that, shake that rápido, come on let go

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper

Ba-da-ba-da-ba

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Tú puedes perrear conmigo

Dale duro, suavecito

Slow motion, despacito

Yo quiero romper

Dime qué, dime qué es lo que quieres

I do not care about other mujeres

My mind is only, you know where my head is

I like to move it, me gusta mover

I like when you screaming and saying “Joder”

You got my corazón beating

And the beat don’t stop

Now is time to set

Set the roof on fire

Let’s party, party, party

Baby, tú y yo bailamos

Como rock that, rock that body (go!)

Baby, that’s how we roll

We go loco, outta control

Light up the fuse, make it explode

Shake that, shake that rápido, come on let go

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero bailar contigo

Be bop ba bodda bope

Yo quiero romper

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope

Be bop ba bodda bope

Bop ba bodda bope