10 Marzo 2023 - 00:00

BAILAR CONTIGO: il nuovo singolo dei Black Eyed Peas con Daddy Yankee

È uscito in radio da pochi istanti il nuovo singolo dei Black Eyed Peas dal titolo "BAILAR CONTIGO", in featuring con Daddy Yankee

where is the love

Entrerà in rotazione radiofonica oggi venerdì 10 marzo “BAILAR CONTIGO”, il nuovo travolgente singolo del gruppo hitmaker vincitore di 6 Grammy Awards Black Eyed Peas, in collaborazione con Daddy Yankee.

Il brano, contenuto nell’album “ELEVATION”, contiene il sample dell’iconico brano “Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-dop)” di Scatman John, e segue il grandissimo successo delle hit radiofoniche “Don’t You Worry” (PLATINO in Italia e Top 3 dell0Airplay radiofonico) e “Simply The Best” (TOP 10 (#6) dell’Airplay radiofonico).

Il gruppo tornerà in Italia questa estate per 4 date imperdibili: Torino (giovedì 13 luglio 2023, Sonic Park Stupinigi – Nichelino), Ferrara (venerdì 14 luglio 2023, Summer Vibez), Lecce (domenica 13 agosto 2023, Oversound Music Festival) e Olbia (lunedì 14 agosto 2023, Red Valley Festival).

Testo – BAILAR CONTIGO

Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba boddaBa-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bope
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romper contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romperBa-da-ba-da-ba
‘Toy en la mía no me dañen el vibeSe fue la señal, no le tengo replyPon la’ mano’ en el skySúbela high, high, high (go!)‘Tamo’ perreando en el partyTú sabe’ quién e’ tu DaddyAquí le llega everybodyLegale’, también ilegale’Como tú nadie bailaNo pare, pare, pareSíguelo hasta mañanaNo pare, pare, pareAquí to’ el mundo se liquidóAcabando con el líquidoSoy callao’, pero no tímido (no)Esta fiesta la hacemo’ lo’ do’
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba boddaBa-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bope
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romper contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romperBa-da-ba-da-ba
Be bop baDJ turn it upThis here is my songBe bop baBaby, let’s burn it upI wanna party all night longBe bop baI been workin’ so hardIt’s time for Dirty BeatThe weekend is hereLet’s go out, get litAnd start some shit and
Set the roof on fireLet’s party, party, partyBaby, tú y yo bailamosComo rock that, rock that body (go!)
Baby, that’s how we rollWe go loco, outta controlLight up the fuse, make it explodeShake that, shake that rápido, come on let go
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba boddaBa-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bope
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romper contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romperBa-da-ba-da-ba
Yo quiero bailar contigoTú puedes perrear conmigoDale duro, suavecitoSlow motion, despacitoYo quiero romperDime qué, dime qué es lo que quieresI do not care about other mujeresMy mind is only, you know where my head isI like to move it, me gusta moverI like when you screaming and saying “Joder”You got my corazón beatingAnd the beat don’t stopNow is time to set
Set the roof on fireLet’s party, party, partyBaby, tú y yo bailamosComo rock that, rock that body (go!)
Baby, that’s how we rollWe go loco, outta controlLight up the fuse, make it explodeShake that, shake that rápido, come on let go
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romper contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero bailar contigoBe bop ba bodda bopeYo quiero romper
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba boddaBa-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bopeBe bop ba bodda bopeBop ba bodda bope