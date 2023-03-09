BAILAR CONTIGO: il nuovo singolo dei Black Eyed Peas con Daddy Yankee

Entrerà in rotazione radiofonica oggi venerdì 10 marzo “BAILAR CONTIGO”, il nuovo travolgente singolo del gruppo hitmaker vincitore di 6 Grammy Awards Black Eyed Peas, in collaborazione con Daddy Yankee.
Il brano, contenuto nell’album “ELEVATION”, contiene il sample dell’iconico brano “Scatman (ski-ba-bop-ba-dop-dop)” di Scatman John, e segue il grandissimo successo delle hit radiofoniche “Don’t You Worry” (PLATINO in Italia e Top 3 dell0Airplay radiofonico) e “Simply The Best” (TOP 10 (#6) dell’Airplay radiofonico).
Il gruppo tornerà in Italia questa estate per 4 date imperdibili: Torino (giovedì 13 luglio 2023, Sonic Park Stupinigi – Nichelino), Ferrara (venerdì 14 luglio 2023, Summer Vibez), Lecce (domenica 13 agosto 2023, Oversound Music Festival) e Olbia (lunedì 14 agosto 2023, Red Valley Festival).
Testo – BAILAR CONTIGO
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper
Ba-da-ba-da-ba
‘Toy en la mía no me dañen el vibe
Se fue la señal, no le tengo reply
Pon la’ mano’ en el sky
Súbela high, high, high (go!)
‘Tamo’ perreando en el party
Tú sabe’ quién e’ tu Daddy
Aquí le llega everybody
Legale’, también ilegale’
Como tú nadie baila
No pare, pare, pare
Síguelo hasta mañana
No pare, pare, pare
Aquí to’ el mundo se liquidó
Acabando con el líquido
Soy callao’, pero no tímido (no)
Esta fiesta la hacemo’ lo’ do’
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper
Ba-da-ba-da-ba
Be bop ba
DJ turn it up
This here is my song
Be bop ba
Baby, let’s burn it up
I wanna party all night long
Be bop ba
I been workin’ so hard
It’s time for Dirty Beat
The weekend is here
Let’s go out, get lit
And start some shit and
Set the roof on fire
Let’s party, party, party
Baby, tú y yo bailamos
Como rock that, rock that body (go!)
Baby, that’s how we roll
We go loco, outta control
Light up the fuse, make it explode
Shake that, shake that rápido, come on let go
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper
Ba-da-ba-da-ba
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Tú puedes perrear conmigo
Dale duro, suavecito
Slow motion, despacito
Yo quiero romper
Dime qué, dime qué es lo que quieres
I do not care about other mujeres
My mind is only, you know where my head is
I like to move it, me gusta mover
I like when you screaming and saying “Joder”
You got my corazón beating
And the beat don’t stop
Now is time to set
Set the roof on fire
Let’s party, party, party
Baby, tú y yo bailamos
Como rock that, rock that body (go!)
Baby, that’s how we roll
We go loco, outta control
Light up the fuse, make it explode
Shake that, shake that rápido, come on let go
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero bailar contigo
Be bop ba bodda bope
Yo quiero romper
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop bop bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda
Ba-da-ba-da-ba-be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope
Be bop ba bodda bope
Bop ba bodda bope