Anticipazioni: una nuova e sorprendente puntata di Beautiful sta per essere trasmessa sugli schermi di Canale 5 a partire dalle 13:40. Scopriamo, insieme, che cosa accadrà e segui Le nostre anticipazioni su Zon.it.

Anticipazioni Beautiful: la puntata di oggi, 26 ottobre

Finn ha promesso a Steffy che Sheila non entrerà mai a casa loro per conoscere sua nipote. Mentre Jack e Finn discutono, Sheila bussa alla porta. Nel frattempo Steffy e Hope devono partire per San Francisco ma l’aereo, a causa del maltempo, non decolla.

Rena Sofer- Filmografia parziale

Cinema

Una estranea fra noi (A Stranger Among Us), regia di Sidney Lumet (1992)

I babysitter (Twin Sitters), regia di John Paragon (1994)

Nightmare Street, regia di Colin Bucksey (1998)

Tentazioni d’amore (Keeping the Faith), regia di Edward Norton (2000)

Traffic, regia di Steven Soderbergh (2000)

March, regia di James P. Mercurio (2001)

Rock Slyde, regia di Chris Dowling (2009)

Sarah, regia di Ted Hunter e Louis La Volpe (2010)

Televisione