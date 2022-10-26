26 Ottobre 2022 - 08:00

Anticipazioni Beautiful: la puntata di oggi, 26 ottobre

Anticipazioni Beautiful: la puntata di oggi, 26 ottobre. Scopriamo, insieme, tutti i dettagli e tutti i retroscena

Anticipazioni Beautiful

Anticipazioni: una nuova e sorprendente puntata di Beautiful sta per essere trasmessa sugli schermi di Canale 5 a partire dalle 13:40. Scopriamo, insieme, che cosa accadrà e segui Le nostre anticipazioni su Zon.it.

Anticipazioni Beautiful: la puntata di oggi, 26 ottobre

Finn ha promesso a Steffy che Sheila non entrerà mai a casa loro per conoscere sua nipote. Mentre Jack e Finn discutono, Sheila bussa alla porta. Nel frattempo Steffy e Hope devono partire per San Francisco ma l’aereo, a causa del maltempo, non decolla.

