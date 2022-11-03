I Drink Wine, in radio il singolo di Adele: ecco testo e significato

Entra oggi in rotazione radiofonica venerdì 4 novembre “I Drink Wine”, il nuovo singolo della superstar vincitrice di 15 Grammy Awards Adele!
Il brano, che conta 200 milioni di stream, è contenuto in “30” il nuovo album di inediti della cantante inglese.
Il primo singolo da record “Easy on me” è certificato platino in Italia e ha conquistato la #1 dell’Airplay radiofonico per due settimane! Non solo, ha debuttato al #1 della classifica dei singoli più venduti della settimana (FIMI/GfK) ed è entrato subito nei record, registrando il maggior numero di stream di sempre in 24 ore su Spotify e Amazon Music e il maggior numero di pre-add di sempre su Apple Music. Il singolo è inoltre ancora alla #1 della classifica americana Billboard Hot 100.
Il brano, nominato anche ai Brit Awards 2021 nella categoria “Song Of The Year”, conta più di mezzo miliardo di stream totali e ha conquistato in una sola settimana la #1 della classifica globale di Spotify, la #1 della classifica globale e italiana di Apple Music, la #1 della classifica FIMI/GfK dei singoli più venduti, la #2 della classifica italiana di Spotify, e la #2 della classifica globale e italiana di Shazam.
Il secondo singolo “Oh My God” di Adele, è certificato oro, ha raggiunto la Top 10 dell’Airplay radiofonico italiano e anch’esso vanta più di mezzo miliardo di stream.
L’album “30”, contenente I Drink Wine, nominato ai Brit Awards 2021 nella categoria “Album Of The Year”, è disponibile nei diversi formati: CD standard, DOPPIO LP in vinile NERO 180 gr, DOPPIO LP in vinile TRASPARENTE 180 gr, DOPPIO LP in vinile BIANCO 180 gr esclusiva Amazon, CASSETTA esclusiva Sony Music Store.
Testo – I Drink Wine
How can one become so bounded
By choices that somebody else makes?
How come we’ve both become a version
Of a person we don’t even like?
We’re in love with the world
But the world just wants to bring us down
By putting ideas in our heads
That corrupt our hearts somehow
When I was a child
Every single thing could blow my mind
Soaking it all up for fun
But now I only soak up wine
They say to play hard, you work hard
Find balance in the sacrifice
Yet I don’t know anybody
Who’s truly satisfied
You better believe I’m trying (trying, trying)
To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)
But the higher we climb
Feels like we’re both none the wiser (ahh)
So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
So we can love each other for free
Everybody wants something
You just want me
Why am I obsessing
About the things I can’t control?
Why am I seeking approval
From people I don’t even know?
In these crazy times I hope to find
Something I can cling on to
‘Cause I need some substance in my life
Something real, something that feels true
You better believe for you I’ve cried (I’ve cried, I’ve cried)
High tides (high tides, high tides)
‘Cause I want you so bad
But you can’t fight fire with fire (ahh)
Oh, so I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
Oh, I just want to love you (so we can love)
Love you for free (each other for free)
Everybody wants something from me
You just want me
Listen, I know how low I can go
I give as good as I get
You get the brunt of it all
‘Cause you’re all I’ve got left
Oh, I hope in time (hope in time)
We both will find (we both find) peace of mind
Sometimes the road less traveled
Is a road best left behind (ahh)
Well, I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
Oh, I just want to love you (so we can love)
Love you for free, yeah (each other for free)
‘Cause everybody wants something from me
You just want me
You better believe I’m trying (trying, trying)
To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)
But the higher we climb
Feels like we’re both none the wiser
The only regret I have
I wish that it was just at a different time
A most turbulent period of my life
Why would I put that on you?
That’s just like a very heavy thing to have to talk about
But because of that period of time
Even though it was so much fun
I didn’t get to go on and make new memories with him
There was just memories in a big storm