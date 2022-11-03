I Drink Wine, in radio il singolo di Adele: ecco testo e significato

Entra oggi in rotazione radiofonica venerdì 4 novembre “I Drink Wine”, il nuovo singolo della superstar vincitrice di 15 Grammy Awards Adele!

Il brano, che conta 200 milioni di stream, è contenuto in “30” il nuovo album di inediti della cantante inglese.

Il primo singolo da record “Easy on me” è certificato platino in Italia e ha conquistato la #1 dell’Airplay radiofonico per due settimane! Non solo, ha debuttato al #1 della classifica dei singoli più venduti della settimana (FIMI/GfK) ed è entrato subito nei record, registrando il maggior numero di stream di sempre in 24 ore su Spotify e Amazon Music e il maggior numero di pre-add di sempre su Apple Music. Il singolo è inoltre ancora alla #1 della classifica americana Billboard Hot 100.

Il brano, nominato anche ai Brit Awards 2021 nella categoria “Song Of The Year”, conta più di mezzo miliardo di stream totali e ha conquistato in una sola settimana la #1 della classifica globale di Spotify, la #1 della classifica globale e italiana di Apple Music, la #1 della classifica FIMI/GfK dei singoli più venduti, la #2 della classifica italiana di Spotify, e la #2 della classifica globale e italiana di Shazam.

Il secondo singolo “Oh My God” di Adele, è certificato oro, ha raggiunto la Top 10 dell’Airplay radiofonico italiano e anch’esso vanta più di mezzo miliardo di stream.

L’album “30”, contenente I Drink Wine, nominato ai Brit Awards 2021 nella categoria “Album Of The Year”, è disponibile nei diversi formati: CD standard, DOPPIO LP in vinile NERO 180 gr, DOPPIO LP in vinile TRASPARENTE 180 gr, DOPPIO LP in vinile BIANCO 180 gr esclusiva Amazon, CASSETTA esclusiva Sony Music Store.

Testo – I Drink Wine

How can one become so bounded

By choices that somebody else makes?

How come we’ve both become a version

Of a person we don’t even like?

We’re in love with the world

But the world just wants to bring us down

By putting ideas in our heads

That corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child

Every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun

But now I only soak up wine

They say to play hard, you work hard

Find balance in the sacrifice

Yet I don’t know anybody

Who’s truly satisfied

You better believe I’m trying (trying, trying)

To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)

But the higher we climb

Feels like we’re both none the wiser (ahh)

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants something

You just want me

Why am I obsessing

About the things I can’t control?

Why am I seeking approval

From people I don’t even know?

In these crazy times I hope to find

Something I can cling on to

‘Cause I need some substance in my life

Something real, something that feels true

You better believe for you I’ve cried (I’ve cried, I’ve cried)

High tides (high tides, high tides)

‘Cause I want you so bad

But you can’t fight fire with fire (ahh)

Oh, so I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you (so we can love)

Love you for free (each other for free)

Everybody wants something from me

You just want me

Listen, I know how low I can go

I give as good as I get

You get the brunt of it all

‘Cause you’re all I’ve got left

Oh, I hope in time (hope in time)

We both will find (we both find) peace of mind

Sometimes the road less traveled

Is a road best left behind (ahh)

Well, I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you (so we can love)

Love you for free, yeah (each other for free)

‘Cause everybody wants something from me

You just want me

You better believe I’m trying (trying, trying)

To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)

But the higher we climb

Feels like we’re both none the wiser

The only regret I have

I wish that it was just at a different time

A most turbulent period of my life

Why would I put that on you?

That’s just like a very heavy thing to have to talk about

But because of that period of time

Even though it was so much fun

I didn’t get to go on and make new memories with him

There was just memories in a big storm