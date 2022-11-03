4 Novembre 2022 - 00:00

I Drink Wine, in radio il singolo di Adele: ecco testo e significato

Dopo il grande successo delle hit radiofoniche “Easy On Me” e “Oh My God” Adele torna in radio da venerdì 4 novembre con il nuovo singolo "I Drink Wine"

adele i drink wine

Entra oggi in rotazione radiofonica venerdì 4 novembre “I Drink Wine”, il nuovo singolo della superstar vincitrice di 15 Grammy Awards Adele!
Il brano, che conta 200 milioni di stream, è contenuto in “30” il nuovo album di inediti della cantante inglese.

Il primo singolo da record “Easy on me” è certificato platino in Italia e ha conquistato la #1 dell’Airplay radiofonico per due settimane! Non solo, ha debuttato al #1 della classifica dei singoli più venduti della settimana (FIMI/GfK) ed è entrato subito nei record, registrando il maggior numero di stream di sempre in 24 ore su Spotify e Amazon Music e il maggior numero di pre-add di sempre su Apple Music. Il singolo è inoltre ancora alla #1 della classifica americana Billboard Hot 100.

Il brano, nominato anche ai Brit Awards 2021 nella categoria “Song Of The Year”, conta più di mezzo miliardo di stream totali e ha conquistato in una sola settimana la #1 della classifica globale di Spotify, la #1 della classifica globale e italiana di Apple Music, la #1 della classifica FIMI/GfK dei singoli più venduti, la #2 della classifica italiana di Spotify, e la #2 della classifica globale e italiana di Shazam.

Il secondo singolo “Oh My God” di Adele, è certificato oro, ha raggiunto la Top 10 dell’Airplay radiofonico italiano e anch’esso vanta più di mezzo miliardo di stream.

L’album “30”, contenente I Drink Wine, nominato ai Brit Awards 2021 nella categoria “Album Of The Year”, è disponibile nei diversi formati: CD standard, DOPPIO LP in vinile NERO 180 gr, DOPPIO LP in vinile TRASPARENTE 180 gr, DOPPIO LP in vinile BIANCO 180 gr esclusiva Amazon, CASSETTA esclusiva Sony Music Store.

Testo – I Drink Wine

How can one become so boundedBy choices that somebody else makes?How come we’ve both become a versionOf a person we don’t even like?
We’re in love with the worldBut the world just wants to bring us downBy putting ideas in our headsThat corrupt our hearts somehow
When I was a childEvery single thing could blow my mindSoaking it all up for funBut now I only soak up wine
They say to play hard, you work hardFind balance in the sacrificeYet I don’t know anybodyWho’s truly satisfied
You better believe I’m trying (trying, trying)To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)But the higher we climbFeels like we’re both none the wiser (ahh)
So I hope I learn to get over myselfStop trying to be somebody elseSo we can love each other for freeEverybody wants somethingYou just want me
Why am I obsessingAbout the things I can’t control?Why am I seeking approvalFrom people I don’t even know?
In these crazy times I hope to findSomething I can cling on to‘Cause I need some substance in my lifeSomething real, something that feels true
You better believe for you I’ve cried (I’ve cried, I’ve cried)High tides (high tides, high tides)‘Cause I want you so badBut you can’t fight fire with fire (ahh)
Oh, so I hope I learn to get over myselfStop trying to be somebody elseOh, I just want to love you (so we can love)Love you for free (each other for free)Everybody wants something from meYou just want me
Listen, I know how low I can goI give as good as I getYou get the brunt of it all‘Cause you’re all I’ve got leftOh, I hope in time (hope in time)We both will find (we both find) peace of mindSometimes the road less traveledIs a road best left behind (ahh)
Well, I hope I learn to get over myselfStop trying to be somebody elseOh, I just want to love you (so we can love)Love you for free, yeah (each other for free)‘Cause everybody wants something from meYou just want me
You better believe I’m trying (trying, trying)To keep climbing (climbing, climbing)But the higher we climbFeels like we’re both none the wiser
The only regret I haveI wish that it was just at a different timeA most turbulent period of my lifeWhy would I put that on you?That’s just like a very heavy thing to have to talk aboutBut because of that period of timeEven though it was so much funI didn’t get to go on and make new memories with himThere was just memories in a big storm