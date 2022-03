Nba, Saddiq Bey scatenato: 51 punti per trascinare alla vittoria i Pistons

5️⃣1️⃣ POINTS x 🔟 3PM@SaddiqBey started off the night HOT, going off for 21 points in the first-quarter alone. He went on to set a career-high in points & 3PM with 51 points and 10 3PM. #Pistons WIN



51 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 10 3PM