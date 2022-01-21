“Show’s Rollin”: testo e traduzione del brano in inglese di Elisa
Disponibile da oggi "Show's Rollin" il brano in inglese che andrà ad aprire la seconda parte del nuovo album bilingue di Elisa
A partire da oggi sono disponibili in streaming e in tutte le piattaforme digitali, i due nuovi singoli di Elisa: “A tempo perso” e “Show’s Rollin”.
Entrambi i brani saranno contenuti nel nuovissimo ambizioso progetto di Elisa “Ritorno al futuro/Back to the future”, un album composta da una metà in italiano, mentre la restante metà sarà cantata in inglese. Quest’ultima parte, verrà aperta proprio dal singolo “Show’s Rollin“, in cui la cantante mette in prova le sue abilità nel cantare in una lingua straniera.
L’uscita di “Ritorno al futuro/Back to the future” è prevista per il 18 Febbraio; nel mentre non resta che seguire Elisa al Festival di Sanremo, sul palco in cui si esibirà a partire dal 1 Febbraio con il pezzo “O forse sei tu”, dopo ben 20 anni di assenza dalla sua ultima partecipazione avvenuta nel 2001.
TESTO DEL NUOVO BRANO DI ELISA “SHOW’S ROLLIN”
I’ve been feelin’ some frustration
Don’t know where this conversation’s goin’
Now, I don’t know where it’s goin’
Yeah, I’ve been round for the highs and the lows
Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)
Rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)
I’ve been round for the highs and the lows
Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me, rollin’)
Spare some lovin’ for me, yeah (Me, yeah)
Now the time is callin’ (Callin’ for me)
Is callin’ (Callin’ for me)
Now, I’ve been round for the highs and the lows (I’ve been round)
Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)
I’m rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)
I’ve been feelin’ self frustration
Don’t know wherе this conversation’s goin’ (I don’t know where it’s goin’)
Now, I don’t know whеre it’s goin’
I’m outside, pull off the station
I am not just what somebody told me
What somebody told me
I’ve been round for the highs and the lows (I’ve been round)
Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)
I’m rollin’
Spare some lovin’ for me, yeah (Me, yeah)
Now the time is callin’ (Callin’ for me)
Is callin’ (Callin’ for me)
I’ve been round for the highs and the lows
Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’
Rollin’ for me (Rollin’), rollin’ for me
Far too many evaluations
Don’t know where this conversation’s goin’
Not sure where it’s goin’
What is covered in pollution?
What a fucking situation I’m not in
All I know is I’m not in (I’m not in)
Power’s in no money or gold
Only safe in the hands of good souls’ power (Good soul)
(Power, power) A real power (Power, power)
Spare some lovin’ for me, yeah (Me, yeah)
Now the time is calling (Callin’ for me)
Is callin’ (Callin’ for me)
Power’s in no money or gold
Only safe in the hands of good souls, yeah (Real power, power, power, yeah, real power, power, power, yeah)
Power’s in no money or gold
Only safe in the hands of good souls, yeah (Real power, power, power)
Power’s in no money or gold (Real power, power, power)
Only safe in the hands of good souls (Real power, power, power)
Yeah, power (Power, power)
Real power (Power, power)
Real power (Power, power)
Real power (Power, power)
Real power
TRADUZIONE
Ho provato una certa frustrazione
Non so dove sta andando questa conversazione
Ora, non so dove sta andando
Sì, sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi
Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)
Rollin’ (Rollin’ per me)
Sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi
Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti (Rollin’ for me, rollin’)
Risparmia un po’ di amore per me, sì (io, sì)
Ora il tempo sta chiamando (Chiamando per me)
Sta chiamando (chiamando per me)
Ora, sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi (sono stato in tondo)
Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti (Rollin’ per me)
Sto rotolando (Rollin’ per me)
Mi sono sentito frustrato
Non so dove sta andando questa conversazione (non so dove sta andando)
Ora, non so dove sta andando
Sono fuori, stacca la stazione
Non sono solo quello che qualcuno mi ha detto
Quello che qualcuno mi ha detto
Sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi (sono stato in tondo)
Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti (Rollin’ per me)
sto rotolando
Risparmia un po’ di amore per me, sì (io, sì)
Ora il tempo sta chiamando (Chiamando per me)
Sta chiamando (chiamando per me)
Sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi
Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti
Rollin’ for me (Rollin’), rollin’ for me
Troppe valutazioni
Non so dove sta andando questa conversazione
Non sono sicuro di dove sta andando
Che cosa è coperto dall’inquinamento?
In che cazzo di situazione non mi trovo
Tutto quello che so è che non ci sono (non ci sono)
Il potere non è né denaro né oro
Al sicuro solo nelle mani del potere delle anime buone (Anima buona)
(Potere, potere) Un vero potere (Potere, potere)
Risparmia un po’ di amore per me, sì (io, sì)
Ora il tempo sta chiamando (chiamando per me)
Sta chiamando (chiamando per me)
Il potere non è né denaro né oro
Al sicuro solo nelle mani di anime buone, sì (potere reale, potere, potere, sì, potere reale, potere, potere, sì)
Il potere non è né denaro né oro
Al sicuro solo nelle mani di anime buone, sì (potere reale, potere, potere)
Il potere non è denaro o oro (potere reale, potere, potere)
Al sicuro solo nelle mani di anime buone (potere reale, potere, potere)
Sì, potere (potere, potere)
Potere reale (potere, potere)
Potere reale (potere, potere)
Potere reale (potere, potere)
Vero potere
