“Show’s Rollin”: testo e traduzione del brano in inglese di Elisa

A partire da oggi sono disponibili in streaming e in tutte le piattaforme digitali, i due nuovi singoli di Elisa: “A tempo perso” e “Show’s Rollin”.

Entrambi i brani saranno contenuti nel nuovissimo ambizioso progetto di Elisa “Ritorno al futuro/Back to the future”, un album composta da una metà in italiano, mentre la restante metà sarà cantata in inglese. Quest’ultima parte, verrà aperta proprio dal singolo “Show’s Rollin“, in cui la cantante mette in prova le sue abilità nel cantare in una lingua straniera.

L’uscita di “Ritorno al futuro/Back to the future” è prevista per il 18 Febbraio; nel mentre non resta che seguire Elisa al Festival di Sanremo, sul palco in cui si esibirà a partire dal 1 Febbraio con il pezzo “O forse sei tu”, dopo ben 20 anni di assenza dalla sua ultima partecipazione avvenuta nel 2001.

TESTO DEL NUOVO BRANO DI ELISA “SHOW’S ROLLIN”

I’ve been feelin’ some frustration

Don’t know where this conversation’s goin’

Now, I don’t know where it’s goin’

Yeah, I’ve been round for the highs and the lows

Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)

Rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)

I’ve been round for the highs and the lows

Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me, rollin’)

Spare some lovin’ for me, yeah (Me, yeah)

Now the time is callin’ (Callin’ for me)

Is callin’ (Callin’ for me)

Now, I’ve been round for the highs and the lows (I’ve been round)

Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)

I’m rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)

I’ve been feelin’ self frustration

Don’t know wherе this conversation’s goin’ (I don’t know where it’s goin’)

Now, I don’t know whеre it’s goin’

I’m outside, pull off the station

I am not just what somebody told me

What somebody told me

I’ve been round for the highs and the lows (I’ve been round)

Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)

I’m rollin’

Spare some lovin’ for me, yeah (Me, yeah)

Now the time is callin’ (Callin’ for me)

Is callin’ (Callin’ for me)

I’ve been round for the highs and the lows

Stand by me, for you know the show’s rollin’

Rollin’ for me (Rollin’), rollin’ for me

Far too many evaluations

Don’t know where this conversation’s goin’

Not sure where it’s goin’

What is covered in pollution?

What a fucking situation I’m not in

All I know is I’m not in (I’m not in)

Power’s in no money or gold

Only safe in the hands of good souls’ power (Good soul)

(Power, power) A real power (Power, power)

Spare some lovin’ for me, yeah (Me, yeah)

Now the time is calling (Callin’ for me)

Is callin’ (Callin’ for me)

Power’s in no money or gold

Only safe in the hands of good souls, yeah (Real power, power, power, yeah, real power, power, power, yeah)

Power’s in no money or gold

Only safe in the hands of good souls, yeah (Real power, power, power)

Power’s in no money or gold (Real power, power, power)

Only safe in the hands of good souls (Real power, power, power)

Yeah, power (Power, power)

Real power (Power, power)

Real power (Power, power)

Real power (Power, power)

Real power

TRADUZIONE

Ho provato una certa frustrazione

Non so dove sta andando questa conversazione

Ora, non so dove sta andando

Sì, sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi

Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo show’s rollin’ (Rollin’ for me)

Rollin’ (Rollin’ per me)

Sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi

Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti (Rollin’ for me, rollin’)

Risparmia un po’ di amore per me, sì (io, sì)

Ora il tempo sta chiamando (Chiamando per me)

Sta chiamando (chiamando per me)

Ora, sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi (sono stato in tondo)

Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti (Rollin’ per me)

Sto rotolando (Rollin’ per me)

Mi sono sentito frustrato

Non so dove sta andando questa conversazione (non so dove sta andando)

Ora, non so dove sta andando

Sono fuori, stacca la stazione

Non sono solo quello che qualcuno mi ha detto

Quello che qualcuno mi ha detto

Sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi (sono stato in tondo)

Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti (Rollin’ per me)

sto rotolando

Risparmia un po’ di amore per me, sì (io, sì)

Ora il tempo sta chiamando (Chiamando per me)

Sta chiamando (chiamando per me)

Sono stato in tondo per gli alti e i bassi

Stai vicino a me, perché sai che lo spettacolo sta andando avanti

Rollin’ for me (Rollin’), rollin’ for me

Troppe valutazioni

Non so dove sta andando questa conversazione

Non sono sicuro di dove sta andando

Che cosa è coperto dall’inquinamento?

In che cazzo di situazione non mi trovo

Tutto quello che so è che non ci sono (non ci sono)

Il potere non è né denaro né oro

Al sicuro solo nelle mani del potere delle anime buone (Anima buona)

(Potere, potere) Un vero potere (Potere, potere)

Risparmia un po’ di amore per me, sì (io, sì)

Ora il tempo sta chiamando (chiamando per me)

Sta chiamando (chiamando per me)

Il potere non è né denaro né oro

Al sicuro solo nelle mani di anime buone, sì (potere reale, potere, potere, sì, potere reale, potere, potere, sì)

Il potere non è né denaro né oro

Al sicuro solo nelle mani di anime buone, sì (potere reale, potere, potere)

Il potere non è denaro o oro (potere reale, potere, potere)

Al sicuro solo nelle mani di anime buone (potere reale, potere, potere)

Sì, potere (potere, potere)

Potere reale (potere, potere)

Potere reale (potere, potere)

Potere reale (potere, potere)

Vero potere