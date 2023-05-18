Waves, il nuovo singolo di Imagine Dragons

Sulla scia del successo dei precedenti singoli “Bones”, “Sharks” e “Symphony“– tra i brani più suonati dalle radio italiane – la band pluripremiata IMAGINE DRAGONS in radio con il nuovo esplosivo singolo “WAVES”.
Gli IMAGINE DRAGONS, hitmaker assoluti che vantano oltre 30 dischi di Platino, 74 miliardi di stream, 46 milioni di album venduti, una vittoria ai Grammy Awards, nonchè numerose posizioni al #1 nelle chart Billboard e nelle classifiche radio, non vi deluderanno neanche questa volta!
“WAVES”, estratta dall’ultimo album di successo “Mercury Acts 1 & 2”, ricorda l’importanza di goderci il tempo amando chi ci sta intorno ed anticipa il ritorno degli IMAGINE DRAGONS in Italia per l’unico e grande concerto che si terrà sabato 5 agosto al Circo Massimo di Roma. Una location iconica per una delle band più apprezzate al mondo.
Testo – Waves
21 years, she figured it out
She started a job, she’s feeling it out
And for once, it feels right
Was feeling like the prime of her life
But all of that is just a dream
Shattered now, and everything’s changed
With one car and one night
It’s driving through the prime of your life
Took your freedom, there’s no reason
Just keep breathing
Time doesn’t hear if you ask it to wait
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
So own all your tears and just roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
Life, it could change, it could change in a day
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
So cherish your years and just roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
Time doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves
11 years old, my only friend
You’d taken me in, but where was I?
When he took his life
Oh, I was singing in the prime of my life
Where was I when you were calling?
I can’t go back
Time doesn’t hear if you ask it to wait
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
So own all your tears and just roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
Life, it could change, it could change in a day
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
So cherish your years and just roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
Time doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh
Live in regret, or eye to the future?
I’d rather be here, thinking about the now
‘Cause this breath could fade fast
And this day could be your last
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
So own all your tears and just roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
Life, it could change, it could change in a day
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
So cherish your years and just roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
Time doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da