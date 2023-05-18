19 Maggio 2023 - 00:00

Waves, il nuovo singolo di Imagine Dragons

Dopo il successo di "Bones", "Sharks" e "Symphony" gli Imagine Dragons tornano in radio con il nuovo singolo "Waves" che anticipa il loro ritorno in Italia per l'imperdibile concerto-evento al Circo Massimo il 5 agosto

imagine dragons

Sulla scia del successo dei precedenti singoli “Bones”, “Sharks” e “Symphony“– tra i brani più suonati dalle radio italiane – la band pluripremiata IMAGINE DRAGONS in radio con il nuovo esplosivo singolo “WAVES”.

Gli IMAGINE DRAGONS, hitmaker assoluti che vantano oltre 30 dischi di Platino74 miliardi di stream, 46 milioni di album venduti, una vittoria ai Grammy Awards, nonchè numerose posizioni al #1 nelle chart Billboard e nelle classifiche radio, non vi deluderanno neanche questa volta!

“WAVES”, estratta dall’ultimo album di successo “Mercury Acts 1 & 2”, ricorda l’importanza di goderci il tempo amando chi ci sta intorno ed anticipa il ritorno degli IMAGINE DRAGONS in Italia per l’unico e grande concerto che si terrà sabato 5 agosto al Circo Massimo di Roma. Una location iconica per una delle band più apprezzate al mondo. 

Testo – Waves

21 years, she figured it outShe started a job, she’s feeling it outAnd for once, it feels rightWas feeling like the prime of her life
But all of that is just a dreamShattered now, and everything’s changedWith one car and one nightIt’s driving through the prime of your life
Took your freedom, there’s no reasonJust keep breathingTime doesn’t hear if you ask it to wait
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daSo own all your tears and just roll with the wavesLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daLife, it could change, it could change in a dayLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daSo cherish your years and just roll with the wavesLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daTime doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves
11 years old, my only friendYou’d taken me in, but where was I?When he took his lifeOh, I was singing in the prime of my life
Where was I when you were calling?I can’t go backTime doesn’t hear if you ask it to wait
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daSo own all your tears and just roll with the wavesLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daLife, it could change, it could change in a dayLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daSo cherish your years and just roll with the wavesLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daTime doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, oohLive in regret, or eye to the future?I’d rather be here, thinking about the now‘Cause this breath could fade fastAnd this day could be your last
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daSo own all your tears and just roll with the wavesLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daLife, it could change, it could change in a dayLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daSo cherish your years and just roll with the wavesLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daTime doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves
La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-daLa, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da