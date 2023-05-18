Waves, il nuovo singolo di Imagine Dragons

di Redazione ZON

Sulla scia del successo dei precedenti singoli “Bones”, “Sharks” e “Symphony“– tra i brani più suonati dalle radio italiane – la band pluripremiata IMAGINE DRAGONS in radio con il nuovo esplosivo singolo “WAVES”.



Gli IMAGINE DRAGONS, hitmaker assoluti che vantano oltre 30 dischi di Platino, 74 miliardi di stream, 46 milioni di album venduti, una vittoria ai Grammy Awards, nonchè numerose posizioni al #1 nelle chart Billboard e nelle classifiche radio, non vi deluderanno neanche questa volta!



“WAVES”, estratta dall’ultimo album di successo “Mercury Acts 1 & 2”, ricorda l’importanza di goderci il tempo amando chi ci sta intorno ed anticipa il ritorno degli IMAGINE DRAGONS in Italia per l’unico e grande concerto che si terrà sabato 5 agosto al Circo Massimo di Roma. Una location iconica per una delle band più apprezzate al mondo.

Testo – Waves

21 years, she figured it out

She started a job, she’s feeling it out

And for once, it feels right

Was feeling like the prime of her life

But all of that is just a dream

Shattered now, and everything’s changed

With one car and one night

It’s driving through the prime of your life

Took your freedom, there’s no reason

Just keep breathing

Time doesn’t hear if you ask it to wait

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

So own all your tears and just roll with the waves

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

Life, it could change, it could change in a day

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

So cherish your years and just roll with the waves

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

Time doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves

11 years old, my only friend

You’d taken me in, but where was I?

When he took his life

Oh, I was singing in the prime of my life

Where was I when you were calling?

I can’t go back

Time doesn’t hear if you ask it to wait

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

So own all your tears and just roll with the waves

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

Life, it could change, it could change in a day

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

So cherish your years and just roll with the waves

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

Time doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, ooh

Live in regret, or eye to the future?

I’d rather be here, thinking about the now

‘Cause this breath could fade fast

And this day could be your last

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

So own all your tears and just roll with the waves

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

Life, it could change, it could change in a day

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

So cherish your years and just roll with the waves

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

Time doesn’t hear, so roll with the waves

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da

La, da-da-da-da, la, da-da-da-da