Back That Up To The Beat: in radio il nuovo singolo di Madonna, già virale su TikTok

Keep on shining your

I’m getting ready for

Let this party go

I’ll be back until

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Bang that drum to the

Back that up to the

I’ll be drinking Krug Rosé and sometimes Lemon Drops

I’ll be wearing diamond grills and Louboutin’s a lot

Now I know how freedom feels, I’m never going to stop

Keep this party going, we’ll be dancing ‘til we drop

Do it

You’re my metaphor

Guess I’m la-la-low

I’ll keep dreaming of

They’ll remember us

Means I’m ready for (fun)

Move to the beat of the (drum)

Sway to the rhythm of (one)

Waving around like a

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Bang that drum to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Bang that drum to the

Back that up to the

I’ll be drinking Krug Rosé and sometimes Lemon Drops

I’ll be wearing diamond grills and Louboutin’s a lot

Now I know how freedom feels, I’m never going to stop

Keep this party going, we’ll be dancing ‘til we drop

Now drop, now drop

Now drop, now drop

Now drop, now drop

Now drop, now drop

Now drop, ta-ta

Ra-ta-ta-ta

Ra-ta-ta-ta (drum)

Ra-ta-ta-ta, ra-ra-ra (fuego)

Keep on shining your

I’m getting ready for

Let this falling go

I’ll be back until

Leave them ready for

Move to the beat of the

Sway to the rhythm of

Waving around like a (drum)

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Bang that drum to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Bang that drum to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Bang that drum to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Back that up to the

Bang that drum to the

Back that up to the