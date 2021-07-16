Don’t Wait Up: testo e significato del nuovo brano di Shakira

Disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme streaming, il nuovo singolo di Shakira, Don’t Wait Up. Il ritorno alla musica della cantante colombiana avviene con un tormentone up-tempo irresistibile da ballare per tutta l’estate
Il momento che tutti i fan di Shakira stavano aspettando. La superstar colombiana è tornata con il nuovissimo singolo “Don’t Wait Up”, scritto da Ian Kirkpatrick e Emily Warren. Un tormentone up-tempo irresistibile da ballare per tutta l’estate, disponibile da oggi in formato digitale. Invece, il brano arriverà in radio solo la prossima settimana, a partire da venerdì 23 luglio!
Alle ore 16:00 di oggi uscirà anche il video ufficiale del brano (Shakira – Don’t Wait Up (Official Video), girato Warren Fu sull’isola di Tenerife nell’arcipelago delle Canarie, località turistica famosa per i suoi paesaggi mozzafiato. A tal proposito, la cantante ha trascorso diversi giorni all’Alabama Resort Tenerife nel comune di Guía de Isora, dove sono state riprese alcune delle immagini più belle.
Riguardo all’inedito singolo, Shakira racconta: “Sono emozionata di condividere con il mio pubblico il mio nuovo singolo Don’t Wait Up. Il giorno che l’abbiamo registrato in studio ho subito capito che sarebbe stata perfetta per l’estate e per quelle sere in cui semplicemente non vuoi pensare a quello che ti aspetta il giorno dopo.”
TESTO DEL BRANO DON’T WAIT UP
Do you remember how we lit up the room?
And how you felt before you met all my different moods
I know I drive you mad when I hit you with the truth
Oh oh oh oh
Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else
I need to do something for myself, oh
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late
Yeah, you’ll survive it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah
Why won’t you put down your phone and look me in the eye?
Got all dressed up for you but you seem so occupied
Maybe space is all it takes this time
To fix us
Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else
I need to do something for myself, oh
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late
Yeah, you’ll survive it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah
First I kiss ya
Then I get mad at ya
‘Cause I wish I’d
Be happy without ya
If I ditch you
Then maybe you will understand
Then maybe you will understand
I need to do something for myself, ooh
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up
Don’t be afraid if it gets late
Yeah, you’ll survive it’s just one night
Don’t wait up
Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah
TRADUZIONE
Ti ricordi come abbiamo illuminato la stanza
E come ti sentivi prima di incontrare tutti i miei diversi stati d’animo
E ora ti faccio impazzire quando ti colpisco con la verità
Oh oh oh oh
Non pensare che lo faccio per qualcun altro, qualcun altro
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aver paura e non pensare che sia tardi, sì
Sopravviverai è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare, ah, ah, ah
Perché non metti giù il telefono e mi guardi negli occhi?
Mi sono vestita bene per te, ma sembri così occupato
Forse lo spazio, è tutto ciò che serve
È ora di sistemarci
Non pensare che lo faccio per qualcun altro, qualcun altro
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stessa, oh
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aver paura e non pensare che sia tardi, sì
Sopravviverai è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare, ah, ah, ah
Prima ti ho baciato
Poi mi sono arrabbiata con te
Perché vorrei
Sii felice senza di te
Se ti abbandono
Allora forse capiresti
Allora forse capiresti
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aver paura e non pensare che sia tardi, sì
Sopravviverai è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare, ah, ah, ah,