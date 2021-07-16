Don’t Wait Up: testo e significato del nuovo brano di Shakira

Disponibile da oggi su tutte le piattaforme streaming, il nuovo singolo di Shakira, Don’t Wait Up. Il ritorno alla musica della cantante colombiana avviene con un tormentone up-tempo irresistibile da ballare per tutta l’estate

Il momento che tutti i fan di Shakira stavano aspettando. La superstar colombiana è tornata con il nuovissimo singolo “Don’t Wait Up”, scritto da Ian Kirkpatrick e Emily Warren. Un tormentone up-tempo irresistibile da ballare per tutta l’estate, disponibile da oggi in formato digitale. Invece, il brano arriverà in radio solo la prossima settimana, a partire da venerdì 23 luglio!

Alle ore 16:00 di oggi uscirà anche il video ufficiale del brano (Shakira – Don’t Wait Up (Official Video), girato Warren Fu sull’isola di Tenerife nell’arcipelago delle Canarie, località turistica famosa per i suoi paesaggi mozzafiato. A tal proposito, la cantante ha trascorso diversi giorni all’Alabama Resort Tenerife nel comune di Guía de Isora, dove sono state riprese alcune delle immagini più belle.

Riguardo all’inedito singolo, Shakira racconta: “Sono emozionata di condividere con il mio pubblico il mio nuovo singolo Don’t Wait Up. Il giorno che l’abbiamo registrato in studio ho subito capito che sarebbe stata perfetta per l’estate e per quelle sere in cui semplicemente non vuoi pensare a quello che ti aspetta il giorno dopo.”

TESTO DEL BRANO DON’T WAIT UP

Do you remember how we lit up the room?

And how you felt before you met all my different moods

I know I drive you mad when I hit you with the truth

Oh oh oh oh

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late

Yeah, you’ll survive it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah

Why won’t you put down your phone and look me in the eye?

Got all dressed up for you but you seem so occupied

Maybe space is all it takes this time

To fix us

Don’t let your mind think it’s someone else, someone else

I need to do something for myself, oh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late

Yeah, you’ll survive it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah

First I kiss ya

Then I get mad at ya

‘Cause I wish I’d

Be happy without ya

If I ditch you

Then maybe you will understand

Then maybe you will understand

I need to do something for myself, ooh

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up

Don’t be afraid if it gets late

Yeah, you’ll survive it’s just one night

Don’t wait up

Don’t wait up, up, up, up, up, ah, ah, ah

TRADUZIONE

Ti ricordi come abbiamo illuminato la stanza
E come ti sentivi prima di incontrare tutti i miei diversi stati d’animo
E ora ti faccio impazzire quando ti colpisco con la verità
Oh oh oh oh

Non pensare che lo faccio per qualcun altro, qualcun altro
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh

Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aver paura e non pensare che sia tardi, sì
Sopravviverai è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare, ah, ah, ah

Perché non metti giù il telefono e mi guardi negli occhi?
Mi sono vestita bene per te, ma sembri così occupato
Forse lo spazio, è tutto ciò che serve
È ora di sistemarci

Non pensare che lo faccio per qualcun altro, qualcun altro
Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stessa, oh

Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aver paura e non pensare che sia tardi, sì
Sopravviverai è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare, ah, ah, ah

Prima ti ho baciato
Poi mi sono arrabbiata con te
Perché vorrei
Sii felice senza di te
Se ti abbandono
Allora forse capiresti
Allora forse capiresti

Ho bisogno di fare qualcosa per me stesso, oh

Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aspettare
Non aver paura e non pensare che sia tardi, sì
Sopravviverai è solo una notte
Non aspettare
Non aspettare, ah, ah, ah,

Nata a Caserta e studia Scienze della Comunicazione all'Università degli studi di Salerno. Le piace viaggiare in modo da poter scoprire sempre cose nuove. Grande appassionata di arte in tutte le sue forme, in particolar modo letteratura, cinema, pittura e fotografia. Con la scrittura spera di poter condividere le sue passioni.

