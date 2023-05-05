Harry Styles: il suo nuovo singolo è Satellite

di Tiara Operno

Entra oggi in rotazione radiofonica “Satellite”, il nuovo irresistibile singolo della superstar globale vincitrice di 3 Grammy Awards, Harry Styles.

Il brano è estratto dall’album da record vincitore di due Grammy Awards nelle categorie “Album Of The Year” e “Best Pop Vocal Album”, ovvero “Harry’s House”, ch ha debuttato al #1 nella Billboard 200 degli Stati Uniti, la terza entrata consecutiva di Harry alla prima posizione, continuando così il suo record di artista maschile britannico a debuttare al #1 della Billboard 200.

“Harry’s House” ha inoltre anche registrato il maggior numero di vendite in una settimana di un artista solista maschile britannico, da quando Nielsen Music ha iniziato a tracciare le vendite elettronicamente nel 1991.

Satellite andrà quindi a seguire l’incredibile successo delle hit planetarie “As It Was”, “Late Night Talking”, che hanno entrambe raggiunto la #1 dell’Airplay radiofonico italiano e “Music For A Sushi Resturant”.

A questo link è possibile vedere il video ufficiale del brano.

TESTO DI “SATELLITE”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI HARRY STYLES

You got a new life

Am I bothering you?

Do you wanna talk?

We share the last line

Then we drink the wall

‘Til we wanna talk

I go ‘round and ‘round

Satellite

Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for ya

I’m in an L.A. mood

I don’t wanna talk to you

She said, “Give me a day or two”

I go ‘round and ‘round

Satellite

Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Right here, right here

Spinning out, waiting for ya

I’m here, right here

Wishing I could be there for ya

Be there for ya

Be there for ya, for ya

(For ya)

(Be there for ya)

Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in (spinning out, waiting)

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out waiting for ya (for ya, for ya) to pull me in (for ya)

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for ya (for ya, for ya) to pull me in (for ya)

I can see you’re lonely down there

Don’t you know that I am right here?