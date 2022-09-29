30 Settembre 2022 - 00:00

Is This Love (’09), il nuovo singolo di Eminem e 50 Cent

È uscito da pochi istanti in radio il nuovo singolo "is This Love", il nuovo singolo di Eminem con 50 Cent: ecco testo e significato

the slim shady lp, eminem

Le due leggende ed icone del rap mondiale Eminem e 50 Cent insieme per il nuovo singolo “Is This Love”, disponibile per la rotazione radiofonica da oggi venerdì 30 Settembre.

Si tratta di una collaborazione inedita del 2009 – prodotta da Dr Dre insieme a Trevor Lawrence Jr e dallo stesso Eminem nel periodo di “Relapse” – e pubblicata per la prima volta nel recente greatest hits album della star di Detroit intitolato “CURTAIN CALL II”.
“CURTAIN CALL II”, che ha raggiunto la posizione #6 della classifica Billboard, è un racconta della musica di Eminem post-“Encore”, comprese le canzoni dei suoi album “Relapse”, “Recovery”, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, “Revival”, “Kamikaze” e “Music to Be Murdered By”. Inclusi anche i brani “The King and I” con CeeLo Green, estratto dalla colonna sonora del film biografico di Elvis, e “From the D2 the LBC” feat Snoop Dogg.

Eminem, uno degli artisti ad aver ottenuto durante la sua carriera il maggior numero di certificazioni con milioni di copie vendute dei suoi album e miliardi di stream accumulati, ha vinto di recente anche un Emmy Award insieme a Dr. Dre e Snoop Dogg per l’abbagliante performance al Super Bowl Half Time.

Testo – Is This Love

R-I-P to R-A-PE-M-I-N-E-M’s back with the D-R-EAnd I’m the
S-L-I-M (what?) S-H-A-D-Y (woo)I’m H-I-G-H (yeah), yeah, baby, highI’m not afraid of heights, and your B-O-D-YIs C-R to the A-Z-YThe G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-NC-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-YAnd I don’t wanna trouble you, waitBut before you skate, I’d like to try to break the iceLike a frozen lake, so you’ll fall through, stay the nightStay like eight or nine‘Cause on a scale of one to ten, that’s how I rate your vibeLet me be your vibrator (get it?)Your body’s slammin’ like Andre the GiantTwo wrongs make a rightLet me take you by the arm, I’m alligator-like (bite her arm)Gal, I waited all my life for you, heart is racin’ like Talladega NightsSick minds think alike, girl, you got me singin’, like
Girl, I’ve been watchin’ what you doAnd baby, I ain’t never met a woman quite like you (like you)So tell me what I gotta doI’ve never been with a virgin, but I’d sure like to (yeah)Is this love that I’m feelin’?How do I describe the vibe that I’m feelin’ inside?I’m in the mood for sexual healin’
Girl, I’m diggin’ your whole M-O, give me a goYou’re throwin’ innuendos, keep sendin’ me smoke signals (yeah)Everything’s movin’, spinning in slow M-O-T-I-O-N nowAnything goes, earlobeNibbling so gentle, then we disrobe, she goesEmily Rose, middle of givin’ me dome, she frozeLiterally goes mental, screams, she’s broke, fragileEmpty and so brittle, Henny and coke can make women emotionalTold her she ain’t just some twenty-some year old bimboThen we indulged in so many of those benzosThat I proposed, then gave the strippers a pole“Finish me, ma”, then dozedThen we awoke, like, “Yo, did we elope?”Give me a Jolt, my mind’s blank, I’m sipping in hopesIt’ll jog it, I thought this was a memory foam pillowThen why the fuck are we remembering so little?
Girl, I’ve been watchin’ what you doAnd baby, I ain’t never met a woman quite like you (like you)So tell me what I gotta doI’ve never been with a virgin, but I’d sure like to (yeah)Is this love that I’m feelin’?How do I describe the vibe that I’m feelin’ inside?I’m in the mood for sexual healin’
50I kill a bitch with a potato peeler for the skrillaI’m finna skin a sinner, dick robbed like Bruce JennerLong time, it turns me on, ILike it like I like snuff flicks, sip piss, eat shitYou’re workin’ my nerves, louder now, come on, bark, bitchHigh off Shady’s codeine, Shady done rubbed off on meYeah, bitch, bone me ‘fore he used the chainsaw for meAfter you see my G-U-N, a pine box we will see you inYou can’t believe it’s me again, I B-I-G T-I-M-EK-I-L-L very W-E-L-LGo to Hell, R-U-N, T-E-L-LI’m comin’, straight dumbin’ with my gun in handThere’s no options, I’m P-O-P-P-I-NYou’re dyin’, doc’s still tryin’ to save youIf you survive, I’ma show you what the gauge doI’m the type there’s nothing you can say to(Ayo, bring that hook back)
Girl, I’ve been watchin’ what you doAnd baby, I ain’t never met a woman quite like you (like you)So tell me what I gotta doI’ve never been with a virgin, but I’d sure like to (yeah)Is this love that I’m feelin’?How do I describe the vibe that I’m feelin’ inside?I’m in the mood for sexual healin’