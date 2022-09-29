Is This Love (’09), il nuovo singolo di Eminem e 50 Cent

Le due leggende ed icone del rap mondiale Eminem e 50 Cent insieme per il nuovo singolo “Is This Love”, disponibile per la rotazione radiofonica da oggi venerdì 30 Settembre.

Si tratta di una collaborazione inedita del 2009 – prodotta da Dr Dre insieme a Trevor Lawrence Jr e dallo stesso Eminem nel periodo di “Relapse” – e pubblicata per la prima volta nel recente greatest hits album della star di Detroit intitolato “CURTAIN CALL II”.

“CURTAIN CALL II”, che ha raggiunto la posizione #6 della classifica Billboard, è un racconta della musica di Eminem post-“Encore”, comprese le canzoni dei suoi album “Relapse”, “Recovery”, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”, “Revival”, “Kamikaze” e “Music to Be Murdered By”. Inclusi anche i brani “The King and I” con CeeLo Green, estratto dalla colonna sonora del film biografico di Elvis, e “From the D2 the LBC” feat Snoop Dogg.

Eminem, uno degli artisti ad aver ottenuto durante la sua carriera il maggior numero di certificazioni con milioni di copie vendute dei suoi album e miliardi di stream accumulati, ha vinto di recente anche un Emmy Award insieme a Dr. Dre e Snoop Dogg per l’abbagliante performance al Super Bowl Half Time.

Testo – Is This Love

R-I-P to R-A-P

E-M-I-N-E-M’s back with the D-R-E

And I’m the

S-L-I-M (what?) S-H-A-D-Y (woo)

I’m H-I-G-H (yeah), yeah, baby, high

I’m not afraid of heights, and your B-O-D-Y

Is C-R to the A-Z-Y

The G-U-Y with the mother-F-U-C-K-I-N

C-H-A-I-N-S-A-W and the W-H-I-S-K-E-Y

And I don’t wanna trouble you, wait

But before you skate, I’d like to try to break the ice

Like a frozen lake, so you’ll fall through, stay the night

Stay like eight or nine

‘Cause on a scale of one to ten, that’s how I rate your vibe

Let me be your vibrator (get it?)

Your body’s slammin’ like Andre the Giant

Two wrongs make a right

Let me take you by the arm, I’m alligator-like (bite her arm)

Gal, I waited all my life for you, heart is racin’ like Talladega Nights

Sick minds think alike, girl, you got me singin’, like

Girl, I’ve been watchin’ what you do

And baby, I ain’t never met a woman quite like you (like you)

So tell me what I gotta do

I’ve never been with a virgin, but I’d sure like to (yeah)

Is this love that I’m feelin’?

How do I describe the vibe that I’m feelin’ inside?

I’m in the mood for sexual healin’

Girl, I’m diggin’ your whole M-O, give me a go

You’re throwin’ innuendos, keep sendin’ me smoke signals (yeah)

Everything’s movin’, spinning in slow M-O-T-I-O-N now

Anything goes, earlobe

Nibbling so gentle, then we disrobe, she goes

Emily Rose, middle of givin’ me dome, she froze

Literally goes mental, screams, she’s broke, fragile

Empty and so brittle, Henny and coke can make women emotional

Told her she ain’t just some twenty-some year old bimbo

Then we indulged in so many of those benzos

That I proposed, then gave the strippers a pole

“Finish me, ma”, then dozed

Then we awoke, like, “Yo, did we elope?”

Give me a Jolt, my mind’s blank, I’m sipping in hopes

It’ll jog it, I thought this was a memory foam pillow

Then why the fuck are we remembering so little?

Girl, I’ve been watchin’ what you do

And baby, I ain’t never met a woman quite like you (like you)

So tell me what I gotta do

I’ve never been with a virgin, but I’d sure like to (yeah)

Is this love that I’m feelin’?

How do I describe the vibe that I’m feelin’ inside?

I’m in the mood for sexual healin’

50

I kill a bitch with a potato peeler for the skrilla

I’m finna skin a sinner, dick robbed like Bruce Jenner

Long time, it turns me on, I

Like it like I like snuff flicks, sip piss, eat shit

You’re workin’ my nerves, louder now, come on, bark, bitch

High off Shady’s codeine, Shady done rubbed off on me

Yeah, bitch, bone me ‘fore he used the chainsaw for me

After you see my G-U-N, a pine box we will see you in

You can’t believe it’s me again, I B-I-G T-I-M-E

K-I-L-L very W-E-L-L

Go to Hell, R-U-N, T-E-L-L

I’m comin’, straight dumbin’ with my gun in hand

There’s no options, I’m P-O-P-P-I-N

You’re dyin’, doc’s still tryin’ to save you

If you survive, I’ma show you what the gauge do

I’m the type there’s nothing you can say to

(Ayo, bring that hook back)

Girl, I’ve been watchin’ what you do

And baby, I ain’t never met a woman quite like you (like you)

So tell me what I gotta do

I’ve never been with a virgin, but I’d sure like to (yeah)

Is this love that I’m feelin’?

How do I describe the vibe that I’m feelin’ inside?

I’m in the mood for sexual healin’