Jennie delle Blackpink rilascia il nuovo brano”You & Me”

di Tiara Operno

Di recente si è concluso il “Born Pink World Tour” delle Blackpink– la girlband più di successo dell’ultimo decennio, iniziato a Seul il 15 ottobre 2022 e conclusosi quasi a un anno di distanza ( 17 settembre 2023) sempre a Seul, per un totale di 66 date tra l’Asia, America del Nord, Oceania e l’Europa. Per questo motivo la YG Entertainment, la società che si occupa della direzione delle Blackpink, ha deciso di omaggiare i fan da tutto il mondo con il rilascio del nuovo singolo di Jennie “You & Me”, in uscita oggi.

Il brano è stato presentato durante il “Born Pink Wold Tour” e rilasciato in due versioni:

la versione originale , che è possibile ascoltare a questo link

, che è possibile ascoltare a questo link la Coachella version, disponibile qui, che include anche una parte rap di Jennie e, come lascia intuire il titolo, è stata presentato al Coachella di quest’anno quando le Blackpink erano presenti in qualità di headliner.

TESTO DI “YOU & ME”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI JENNIE DELLE BLACKPINK:

You know I gotcha

You know that I got you like that

Ain’t nobody gonna have your back

like the way I do

You love it just say you do

You know you got me

Everything you do

Everything you did

Everything I wish I was with

Makes me feel alright

I’m just saying so

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

You’re the reason my heart skips drops

Just a little touch my world stops

Finally I know that you’re mine

I don’t want to fall

Don’t wanna play this game of love oh eh oh

There’s nowhere to hide

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I really like it

Nothing in the world can make me feel the way you do the things you do

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It’s just you and me tonight

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

Look at you now look at me

How you ever ever gonna find someone like this

I don’t care about your first love,

This should be your last one

Nothin’ like your last one

You look better on me, that’s fashion

Won’t block your shot, lights camera action

Never been a love me or a love me not thing

Every petal better tell him better not change

I love you I love me a lot, wait

Which one I love better, better off not saying

I love you and me