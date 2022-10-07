Maneskin: testo e significato del brano The Loneliest

I Maneskin oggi escono con il nuovo singolo, l’attesissimo ‘The Loneliest’. Scopriamo, insieme, tutti i dettagli.

Damiano parla del brano: “The Loneliest è un singolo a cui teniamo particolarmente, molto personale, in cui speriamo che tanti possano ritrovarsi. Lo abbiamo suonato per la prima volta ieri sera a Londra, durante un concerto a sorpresa, e vedere il coinvolgimento dei fan ha significato tanto per noi. Stiamo vivendo un anno frenetico, costantemente in giro per il mondo fra live e festival, in cui stiamo avendo l’opportunità di conoscere tutti i nostri fan, dal Giappone all’America fino all’Europa e non solo. Siamo pronti a continuare la nostra tournée e a pubblicare nuova musica nel 2023″.

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

There’s a few lines that I have wrote

In case of death, that’s what I want

That’s what I want

So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone

There’s just one thing I hopе you know

I loved you so

‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here

The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it

With you, with you

Nobody else here

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

I’m sorry but I gotta go

If you’ll ever miss me give this song

Another go

And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better

And all the crazy little things that we did together

In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter

If tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’ll be the saddest part of me

A part of me that will never be mine

It’s obvious

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

You’re still the oxygen I breathe

I see your face when I close my eyes

It’s torturous

Tonight is gonna be the loneliest