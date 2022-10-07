Maneskin: testo e significato del brano The Loneliest
Maneskin: testo e significato del brano The Loneliest. Damiano: " È un singolo a cui teniamo particolarmente, molto personale"
I Maneskin oggi escono con il nuovo singolo, l’attesissimo ‘The Loneliest’. Scopriamo, insieme, tutti i dettagli.
Le parole di Damiano
Damiano parla del brano: “The Loneliest è un singolo a cui teniamo particolarmente, molto personale, in cui speriamo che tanti possano ritrovarsi. Lo abbiamo suonato per la prima volta ieri sera a Londra, durante un concerto a sorpresa, e vedere il coinvolgimento dei fan ha significato tanto per noi. Stiamo vivendo un anno frenetico, costantemente in giro per il mondo fra live e festival, in cui stiamo avendo l’opportunità di conoscere tutti i nostri fan, dal Giappone all’America fino all’Europa e non solo. Siamo pronti a continuare la nostra tournée e a pubblicare nuova musica nel 2023″.
Maneskin THE LONELIEST- TESTO CANZONE
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
There’s a few lines that I have wrote
In case of death, that’s what I want
That’s what I want
So don’t be sad when I’ll be gone
There’s just one thing I hopе you know
I loved you so
‘Cause I don’t evеn care about the time I’ve got left here
The only thing I know now is that I want to spent it
With you, with you
Nobody else here
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
I’m sorry but I gotta go
If you’ll ever miss me give this song
Another go
And I just keep on thinking how you made me feel better
And all the crazy little things that we did together
In the end, in the end, it doesn’t matter
If tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’ll be the saddest part of me
A part of me that will never be mine
It’s obvious
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
You’re still the oxygen I breathe
I see your face when I close my eyes
It’s torturous
Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
Maneskin THE LONELIEST- TRADUZIONE CANZONE
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È straziante
Stasera sarà la più sola
Ci sono poche righe che ho scritto
In caso di morte, è quello che voglio
È quello che voglio
Quindi non essere triste quando me ne sarò andato
C’è solo una cosa che spero tu sappia
Ti ho amato così tanto
Perché non mi interessa nemmeno il tempo che ho lasciato qui
L’unica cosa che so ora è che voglio spenderlo
Con te, con te
Nessun altro qui
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È tortuoso
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Mi dispiace ma devo andare
Se mai ti mancherò regala questa canzone
Un altro tentativo
E continuo a pensare a come mi hai fatto sentire meglio
E tutte le piccole cose pazze che abbiamo fatto insieme
Alla fine, alla fine, non importa
Se stasera sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È straziante
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sarai la parte più triste di me
Una parte di me che non sarà mai mia
È ovvio
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
Sei ancora l’ossigeno che respiro
Vedo la tua faccia quando chiudo gli occhi
È straziante
Stanotte sarà la più solitaria
