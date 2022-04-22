Out of time: testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo di The Weeknd
Da oggi è possibile ascoltare in radio Out of Time, il terzo singolo estratto del nuovo album di The Weeknd "Down FM"
Disponibile da oggi in radio, Venerdì 22 Aprile, il nuovo brano di The Weeknd “Out of Time“, che è diventato ufficialmente il terzo singolo estratto dell’ ultimo album del celebre cantautore americano ” Dawn FM”. Il videoclip ufficiale di Out of Time è invece uscito a inizio mese, il 6 Aprile , totalizzando ad oggi ben 19 milioni di visualizzazioni.
In diverse interviste, The Weekend aveva dichiarato che il suo Down Fm doveva essere considerato come “un esperienza sonora“, un viaggio che lo stesso The Weekend ha voluto compiere insieme ad altri collabotori da lui voluti: Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator, Quincy Jones, Oneotrix Point Never e lo stesso Jim Carrey
Di seguito ecco il testo e la traduzione di Out of Time di The Weeknd.
TESTO
Yeah, yeahThe last few months, I’ve been working on me, baby
There’s so much trauma in my life
I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realizeAnd I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him, you made up your mindSay I love you, girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time
Said, I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)If he mess’ up just a little, baby, you know my line
If you don’t trust him a little, then come right back, girl, come right back
Give me one chance, just a little, baby, I’ll treat you right
And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the timeAnd I remember when I held you (held you, baby)
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again, baby)
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him, you made up your mind (uh)Say I love you, girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time (no)
Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time (hey)
Said, I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)Ooh-ooh-ooh, singing (out of time)
Said, I had you to myself, but I’m (out of time)
Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time
But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (uh)
Out of time, out of timeDon’t you dare touch that dial
Because like the song says, you are out of time
You’re almost there, but don’t panic
There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distanceSoon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame
You may even forget your own name, but before you dwell in that house forever
Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks, on 103.5 Dawn FM.
TRADUZIONE
Negli ultimi mesi ho lavorato su di me, piccola
C’è così tanto trauma nella mia vita
Sono stato così freddo con quelli che mi amavano, piccola
Guardo indietro ora e mi rendo conto
E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto
Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare
E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto
Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo
Hai deciso
Dì che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo
Di ‘che ci sono per te ma sono fuori tempo
Dì che mi prenderò cura di te ma sono fuori tempo
Ho detto che sono troppo tardi per farti mia, fuori tempo
Se sbaglia solo un po’
Tesoro, conosci la mia linea
Se non ti fidi un po’ di lui
Allora torna subito, ragazza, torna subito
Dammi una possibilità, solo un po’
Tesoro, ti tratterò bene
E ti amerò come avrei dovuto amarti tutto il tempo
E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto (ti ho tenuto, piccola)
Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare (mai più, piccola)
E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto
Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo
Hai deciso
Dì che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo
Di ‘che ci sono per te ma sono fuori tempo
Dì che mi prenderò cura di te ma sono fuori tempo
Ho detto che sono troppo tardi per farti mia, fuori tempo
Ooh cantando (fuori tempo)
Ho detto che ti avevo per me
Ma io sono (fuori tempo)
Dì che mi prenderò cura di te ma sono fuori tempo
Ma sono troppo tardi per renderti mia, fuori tempo
(Fuori tempo)
(Fuori tempo)
Non osare toccare quel quadrante
Perché come dice la canzone, sei fuori tempo
Ci sei quasi, ma niente panico
C’è ancora altra musica in arrivo
Prima di essere completamente inghiottito dal beato abbraccio di quella piccola luce che vedi in lontananza
Presto sarai guarito, perdonato e rinfrescato
Libero da ogni trauma, dolore, colpa e vergogna
Potresti anche dimenticare il tuo nome
Ma prima di abitare in quella casa per sempre
Ecco trenta minuti di facile ascolto di alcune tracce lente
Il 103.5 Alba FM
