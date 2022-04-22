Out of time: testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo di The Weeknd

Disponibile da oggi in radio, Venerdì 22 Aprile, il nuovo brano di The Weeknd “Out of Time“, che è diventato ufficialmente il terzo singolo estratto dell’ ultimo album del celebre cantautore americano ” Dawn FM”. Il videoclip ufficiale di Out of Time è invece uscito a inizio mese, il 6 Aprile , totalizzando ad oggi ben 19 milioni di visualizzazioni.

Il videoclip ufficiale di Out of Time è invece uscito a inizio mese, il 6 Aprile , totalizzando ad oggi ben 19 milioni di visualizzazioni. Verso la fine è possibile scorgere anche un piccolo cameo del noto attore Jim Carrey.

In diverse interviste, The Weekend aveva dichiarato che il suo Down Fm doveva essere considerato come “un esperienza sonora“, un viaggio che lo stesso The Weekend ha voluto compiere insieme ad altri collabotori da lui voluti: Lil Wayne, Tyler The Creator, Quincy Jones, Oneotrix Point Never e lo stesso Jim Carrey

Di seguito ecco il testo e la traduzione di Out of Time di The Weeknd.

TESTO

Yeah, yeahThe last few months, I’ve been working on me, baby

There’s so much trauma in my life

I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby

I look back now and I realizeAnd I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him, you made up your mindSay I love you, girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time

Said, I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)If he mess’ up just a little, baby, you know my line

If you don’t trust him a little, then come right back, girl, come right back

Give me one chance, just a little, baby, I’ll treat you right

And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the timeAnd I remember when I held you (held you, baby)

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again, baby)

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him, you made up your mind (uh)Say I love you, girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you, but I’m out of time (no)

Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time (hey)

Said, I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (ah)Ooh-ooh-ooh, singing (out of time)

Said, I had you to myself, but I’m (out of time)

Say that I’ll care for you, but I’m out of time

But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time (uh)

Out of time, out of timeDon’t you dare touch that dial

Because like the song says, you are out of time

You’re almost there, but don’t panic

There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distanceSoon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame

You may even forget your own name, but before you dwell in that house forever

Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks, on 103.5 Dawn FM.

TRADUZIONE

Negli ultimi mesi ho lavorato su di me, piccola

C’è così tanto trauma nella mia vita

Sono stato così freddo con quelli che mi amavano, piccola

Guardo indietro ora e mi rendo conto

E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto

Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare

E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto

Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo

Hai deciso

Dì che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo

Di ‘che ci sono per te ma sono fuori tempo

Dì che mi prenderò cura di te ma sono fuori tempo

Ho detto che sono troppo tardi per farti mia, fuori tempo

Se sbaglia solo un po’

Tesoro, conosci la mia linea

Se non ti fidi un po’ di lui

Allora torna subito, ragazza, torna subito

Dammi una possibilità, solo un po’

Tesoro, ti tratterò bene

E ti amerò come avrei dovuto amarti tutto il tempo

E ricordo quando ti ho tenuto (ti ho tenuto, piccola)

Mi hai implorato con i tuoi occhi annegati di restare (mai più, piccola)

E mi dispiace di non avertelo detto

Ora non posso impedirti di amarlo

Hai deciso

Dì che ti amo, ragazza, ma sono fuori tempo

Di ‘che ci sono per te ma sono fuori tempo

Dì che mi prenderò cura di te ma sono fuori tempo

Ho detto che sono troppo tardi per farti mia, fuori tempo

Ooh cantando (fuori tempo)

Ho detto che ti avevo per me

Ma io sono (fuori tempo)

Dì che mi prenderò cura di te ma sono fuori tempo

Ma sono troppo tardi per renderti mia, fuori tempo

(Fuori tempo)

(Fuori tempo)

Non osare toccare quel quadrante

Perché come dice la canzone, sei fuori tempo

Ci sei quasi, ma niente panico

C’è ancora altra musica in arrivo

Prima di essere completamente inghiottito dal beato abbraccio di quella piccola luce che vedi in lontananza

Presto sarai guarito, perdonato e rinfrescato

Libero da ogni trauma, dolore, colpa e vergogna

Potresti anche dimenticare il tuo nome

Ma prima di abitare in quella casa per sempre

Ecco trenta minuti di facile ascolto di alcune tracce lente

Il 103.5 Alba FM