Symphony, il nuovo singolo degli Imagine Dragons

Sulla scia del successo dei precedenti singoli certificati Platino “Bones” e “Sharks” – tra i brani più suonati dalle radio italiane negli ultimi mesi – la band pluripremiata vincitrice ai Grammy Awards Imagine Dragons in radio con il nuovo esplosivo singolo “Symphony”.



Prodotto da Joel Little (Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Lorde, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, tra i tanti..), “Symphony” è estratto dal doppio album “Mercury Acts 1 & 2“. Il disco contiene ben 32 tracce ed è uscito lo scorso 1° luglio, segnando una svolta decisiva nella carriera degli Imagine Dragons. L’album include hit stratosferiche e ad oggi ha superato la cifra impressionate di 11.1 miliardi di stream. “Mercury Acts 1 & 2”, inoltre, sarà disponibile in formato Doppio LP a partire dal 9 Dicembre.



“Symphony”, senza dubbio la traccia più solare del disco, è pronta ad infiammare tutte le radio.

Testo – Symphony

Ever since I’s young (coming up, coming up)

Always marching to a drum (bra da dum, bra da dum)

Always focused on me (one one, one one)

Now I wish that I could hold someone (someone)

So tell my mom I love her, call my baby sister

Should’ve hug and kissed her

‘Cause life is just a mystery

And it’s gone before you know it

So if you love me, won’t you show it? Oh

‘Cause this life is one big symphony

This night is one for you and me

I’m the strings and you’re the timpani

You’re my constant tambourine

This life is one big symphony

So glad I’ve got you next to me

I’m the chords and you’re the melody

This life’s one big symphony

She was the piano, I’m the xylophone

You can have the trumpet, I’m the saxophone

Life a skipping rope (keep going, keep going)

Finding solace in a note (dote dote, dote dote)

Had to struggle when I’s broke (so low, so low)

Writing music just to cope (no hope, no hope)

Yeah, life is just perspective

Laughing when you’ve wrecked it

Smiling when you kept it together

You weathered the storm

At the end of the play, you sang all the way

Doesn’t matter how off-key

If you did it your way

This life is one big symphony

This night is one for you and me

I’m the strings and you’re the timpani

You’re my constant tambourine

This life is one big symphony

So glad I’ve got you next to me

I’m the chords and you’re the melody

This life’s one big symphony

Would you care if I played you the flute?

See, it’s my favorite one because it’s so delicate and beautiful

I pull out the trombone if it’s more suitable

Wanna make you smile

It’s been a little while since I’ve seen the white of your teeth

Been a hard year

Lucky the guitar’s here

Life is just one big symphony

‘Cause this life is one big symphony

This night is one for you and me

I’m the strings and you’re the timpani

You’re my constant tambourine

This life is one big symphony

So glad I’ve got you next to me

I’m the chords and you’re the melody

This life’s one big symphony