25 Novembre 2022 - 00:00

Symphony, il nuovo singolo degli Imagine Dragons

Da pochi istanti è in radio "Symphony" degli Imagine Dragons: ecco testo e significato del nuovo brano di una delle band più amate al mondo

symphony imagine dragons

Sulla scia del successo dei precedenti singoli certificati Platino “Bones” e “Sharks” – tra i brani più suonati dalle radio italiane negli ultimi mesi – la band pluripremiata vincitrice ai Grammy Awards Imagine Dragons in radio con il nuovo esplosivo singolo “Symphony”.

Prodotto da Joel Little (Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith, Lorde, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, tra i tanti..), “Symphony” è estratto dal doppio album “Mercury Acts 1 & 2“. Il disco contiene ben 32 tracce ed è uscito lo scorso 1° luglio, segnando una svolta decisiva nella carriera degli Imagine Dragons. L’album include hit stratosferiche e ad oggi ha superato la cifra impressionate di 11.1 miliardi di stream. “Mercury Acts 1 & 2”, inoltre, sarà disponibile in formato Doppio LP a partire dal 9 Dicembre.

“Symphony”, senza dubbio la traccia più solare del disco, è pronta ad infiammare tutte le radio.

Testo – Symphony

Ever since I’s young (coming up, coming up)Always marching to a drum (bra da dum, bra da dum)Always focused on me (one one, one one)Now I wish that I could hold someone (someone)
So tell my mom I love her, call my baby sisterShould’ve hug and kissed her‘Cause life is just a mysteryAnd it’s gone before you know itSo if you love me, won’t you show it? Oh
‘Cause this life is one big symphonyThis night is one for you and meI’m the strings and you’re the timpaniYou’re my constant tambourineThis life is one big symphonySo glad I’ve got you next to meI’m the chords and you’re the melodyThis life’s one big symphony
She was the piano, I’m the xylophoneYou can have the trumpet, I’m the saxophone
Life a skipping rope (keep going, keep going)Finding solace in a note (dote dote, dote dote)Had to struggle when I’s broke (so low, so low)Writing music just to cope (no hope, no hope)
Yeah, life is just perspectiveLaughing when you’ve wrecked itSmiling when you kept it togetherYou weathered the stormAt the end of the play, you sang all the wayDoesn’t matter how off-keyIf you did it your way
This life is one big symphonyThis night is one for you and meI’m the strings and you’re the timpaniYou’re my constant tambourineThis life is one big symphonySo glad I’ve got you next to meI’m the chords and you’re the melodyThis life’s one big symphony
Would you care if I played you the flute?See, it’s my favorite one because it’s so delicate and beautifulI pull out the trombone if it’s more suitableWanna make you smileIt’s been a little while since I’ve seen the white of your teethBeen a hard yearLucky the guitar’s here
Life is just one big symphony
‘Cause this life is one big symphonyThis night is one for you and meI’m the strings and you’re the timpaniYou’re my constant tambourineThis life is one big symphonySo glad I’ve got you next to meI’m the chords and you’re the melodyThis life’s one big symphony