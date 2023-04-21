Wish you the best: il nuovo singolo di Lewis Capaldi

di Tiara Operno

Lewis Capaldi, l’autore di hit come “Someone you loved” e “Before you go” pubblica il suo nuovo attesissimo singolo “Wish you the best”, disponibile da ora su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in tutte le radio italiane da oggi, venerdì 21 aprile. Il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album in studio “Broken by desire to be heavenly sent“, in uscita in tutto il mondo il 19 maggio.

“Wish You The Best” è stats co-scritta in parte a Los Angeles con JP Saxe e Malay e terminato a Glasgow. Come ha raccontato lo stesso Lewis Capaldi: “Il singolo nasce dall’idea di avere davanti una persona che frequentavi in passato e che ora ti racconta tutte le cose meravigliose che fa senza di te. E’ una canzone sulle cose che non diciamo a queste persone. Provo fascino verso il non-detto, sia che riguardi una relazione, sia in riferimento ad un’amicizia”.

Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale.

TESTO DI WISH YOU THE BEAST, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI LEWIS CAPALDI

I miss knowin’ what you’re thinkin’

And hearin’ how your day has been

Do you think you can tell me everything, darling?

But leave out every part about him

Right now you’re probably by the ocean

While I’m still out here in the rain

With every day that passes by since we’ve spoken

It’s like Glasgow gets further from LA

Maybe it’s supposed to be this way

But, oh, my love

I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes

And when I said we could be friends, guess I lied

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead I only wish you the best

I wanna say without you, everything’s wrong

And you were everything I need all along

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead I only wish you the best

Well, I can’t help but notice

You seem happier than ever now

And I guess that I should tell you I’m sorry

It seems I was the problem somehow

Maybe I only brought you down

But, oh, my love

I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes

And when I said we could be friends, guess I lied

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead I only wish you the best

I wanna say without you, everything’s wrong

And you were everything I need all along

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead I only wish you the best

But, oh, my love

Oh-whoa

Oh, my love

Oh-whoa

Wish I could say it’s something I really mean

But I want you happy whether not it’s with me

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead I only wish you the best

I wanna say without you, everything’s wrong

And you were everything I need all along

I wanna say I wish that you never left

Oh, but instead I only wish you the best