Wish you the best: il nuovo singolo di Lewis Capaldi
Esce oggi il nuovo singolo di Lewis Capaldi, "Wish you the best", già disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali
Lewis Capaldi, l’autore di hit come “Someone you loved” e “Before you go” pubblica il suo nuovo attesissimo singolo “Wish you the best”, disponibile da ora su tutte le piattaforme digitali e in tutte le radio italiane da oggi, venerdì 21 aprile. Il singolo è tratto dal nuovo album in studio “Broken by desire to be heavenly sent“, in uscita in tutto il mondo il 19 maggio.
“Wish You The Best” è stats co-scritta in parte a Los Angeles con JP Saxe e Malay e terminato a Glasgow. Come ha raccontato lo stesso Lewis Capaldi: “Il singolo nasce dall’idea di avere davanti una persona che frequentavi in passato e che ora ti racconta tutte le cose meravigliose che fa senza di te. E’ una canzone sulle cose che non diciamo a queste persone. Provo fascino verso il non-detto, sia che riguardi una relazione, sia in riferimento ad un’amicizia”.
Clicca qui per vedere il video ufficiale.
TESTO DI WISH YOU THE BEAST, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI LEWIS CAPALDI
I miss knowin’ what you’re thinkin’
And hearin’ how your day has been
Do you think you can tell me everything, darling?
But leave out every part about him
Right now you’re probably by the ocean
While I’m still out here in the rain
With every day that passes by since we’ve spoken
It’s like Glasgow gets further from LA
Maybe it’s supposed to be this way
But, oh, my love
I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes
And when I said we could be friends, guess I lied
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead I only wish you the best
I wanna say without you, everything’s wrong
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead I only wish you the best
Well, I can’t help but notice
You seem happier than ever now
And I guess that I should tell you I’m sorry
It seems I was the problem somehow
Maybe I only brought you down
But, oh, my love
I wanna say I miss the green in your eyes
And when I said we could be friends, guess I lied
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead I only wish you the best
I wanna say without you, everything’s wrong
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead I only wish you the best
But, oh, my love
Oh-whoa
Oh, my love
Oh-whoa
Wish I could say it’s something I really mean
But I want you happy whether not it’s with me
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead I only wish you the best
I wanna say without you, everything’s wrong
And you were everything I need all along
I wanna say I wish that you never left
Oh, but instead I only wish you the best
