Gorillaz: disponibile da oggi il singolo Baby Queen
I Gorillaz tornano in radio con il singolo Baby Queen,, in attesa di esborsi sul palco degli MTV e degli Emas
I Gorillaz, la band virtuale inglese creata da Damon Albarn dei Blur e dall’artista Jamie Hewlett, pubblicano il nuovo singolo “Baby Queen” estratto dal prossimo album ‘CRACKER ISLAND’ in uscita il 24 febbraio 2023 per Parlophone
I Gorillaz hanno anche annunciato che si esibiranno all’MTV Worldstage il 12 novembre presso l’iconica Tonhalle Concert Hall! La band si esibirà il giorno dopo anche agli EMas dove sono stati nominati nella categoria “Best Alternative”.
Con 15 miliardi di stream globali combinati e 5 miliardi di visualizzazioni su YouTube, la più grande band virtuale del mondo è esplosa su TikTok all’inizio di quest’anno, accumulando oltre 2,5 milioni di follower e 22,7 milioni di visualizzazioni in meno di 6 mesi. La band ha molte sorprese per i fan in vista dell’uscita del settimo album ‘Cracker Island’…restate sintonizzati!
GORILLAZ BABY QUEEN TESTO
I met the princess from Thailand again
She had grown up into a queen
Down in the abyss where the night
Never turns to daylight
She kept me in a polaroid
That was pinned upon her wall
Under Garuda’s mirror light
She takes flight
Yeah, the kid’s alright
You’ve grown up
Baby queen
You’ve grown up
Baby queen
(You’ve grown up)
She fell into the generals (oh, baby queen)
On the watch all around her
I fell into the vanity
The mirrored lights of our dreams
You’ve grown up (baby queen)
In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)
You’ve grown up (baby queen)
In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)
(Baby queen)
In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)
You’ve grown up (baby queen)
In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)
You’ve grown up (baby queen)
In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)
You’ve grown up (baby queen)
In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)
Baby queen
You were in my dreams
