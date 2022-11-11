Gorillaz: disponibile da oggi il singolo Baby Queen

I Gorillaz, la band virtuale inglese creata da Damon Albarn dei Blur e dall’artista Jamie Hewlett, pubblicano il nuovo singolo “Baby Queen” estratto dal prossimo album ‘CRACKER ISLAND’ in uscita il 24 febbraio 2023 per Parlophone

I Gorillaz hanno anche annunciato che si esibiranno all’MTV Worldstage il 12 novembre presso l’iconica Tonhalle Concert Hall! La band si esibirà il giorno dopo anche agli EMas dove sono stati nominati nella categoria “Best Alternative”.

Con 15 miliardi di stream globali combinati e 5 miliardi di visualizzazioni su YouTube, la più grande band virtuale del mondo è esplosa su TikTok all’inizio di quest’anno, accumulando oltre 2,5 milioni di follower e 22,7 milioni di visualizzazioni in meno di 6 mesi. La band ha molte sorprese per i fan in vista dell’uscita del settimo album ‘Cracker Island’…restate sintonizzati!

GORILLAZ BABY QUEEN TESTO

I met the princess from Thailand again

She had grown up into a queen

Down in the abyss where the night

Never turns to daylight

She kept me in a polaroid

That was pinned upon her wall

Under Garuda’s mirror light

She takes flight

Yeah, the kid’s alright

You’ve grown up

Baby queen

You’ve grown up

Baby queen

(You’ve grown up)

She fell into the generals (oh, baby queen)

On the watch all around her

I fell into the vanity

The mirrored lights of our dreams

You’ve grown up (baby queen)

In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)

You’ve grown up (baby queen)

In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)

(Baby queen)

In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)

You’ve grown up (baby queen)

In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)

You’ve grown up (baby queen)

In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)

You’ve grown up (baby queen)

In my dreams where you’ve been (dreams, dreams, dreams)

Baby queen

You were in my dreams