Mother: testo del nuovo singolo di Meghan Trainor
Disponibile da oggi su tutte le radio "Mother" il nuovo singolo di Meghan Trainor, accompagnata da Kris Jenner nel videoclip ufficiale della canzone
Entrerà in rotazione radiofonica venerdì 14 aprile “Mother”, il nuovo singolo della superstar americana vincitrice di un Grammy Award Meghan Trainor.
Il brano in pochi giorni dalla release ha già totalizzato 20 milioni di stream, e segue il grandissimo successo planetario della hit “Made You Look”, che vanta più di mezzo miliardo di stream e ha raggiunto: oltre 3 milioni di video su TikTok, 2milioni di Reels su IG, la Top 10 della classifica globale di Spotify, Top 20 dell’Airplay radiofonico Europeo, Top 20 della Viral italiana di Spotify e la #25 dell’Airplay radiofonico italiano.
“Mother”, contenuto nella versione deluxe dell’album “Takin’ It Back”, contiene il campione dell’iconico brano delle The Chordettes “Mr. Sandman”, ed è accompagnato dall’iconico videoclip ufficiale diretto da Charm LaDonna e con al suo interno il cameo della “madre delle madri” Kris Jenner.
TESTO DI MOTHER, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI MEGHAN TRAINOR
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
Stop all that mansplainin’, no one’s listening
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me
Mr. Big boy, pullin’ up in your big toy
Sayin’ all that blah-blah-blah, makin’ all that big noise
‘Cause you’re so frustrated, emasculated
‘Cause you got your shit called out by this little lady (my baby)
Yet your opinion’s so strong even when you’re wrong
Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)
Must have forgot who you’re talkin’ to
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
Stop all that mansplainin’, no one’s listening (shh)
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
You just a bum-bum-bum, bum-bum-bum
You just a, hey
Y’all need a master class from my man
Learn how to satisfy like he can
Ain’t tryna control me and own me
Like an old man on C-SPAN
Bet you wish you could wife this (mwah)
Stay mad, that’s priceless
You with your God complex
But you can’t even make life, bitch (bitch)
Yet your opinion’s so strong even when you’re wrong
Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)
Must have forgot who you’re talkin’ to
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me (you listen to me)
Stop all that mansplainin’ (ayy), no one’s listening (shh)
Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?
I am your mother (I am your mother)
You listen to me
You just a bum, hey
You just a bum-bum-bum, hey
Baby, shake your, hey
Shake that bum, bum-bum-bum
(You just a)
Ho conosciuto la mia ombra: esce oggi il nuovo album di Fasma