Mother: testo del nuovo singolo di Meghan Trainor

di Tiara Operno

Entrerà in rotazione radiofonica venerdì 14 aprile “Mother”, il nuovo singolo della superstar americana vincitrice di un Grammy Award Meghan Trainor.

Il brano in pochi giorni dalla release ha già totalizzato 20 milioni di stream, e segue il grandissimo successo planetario della hit “Made You Look”, che vanta più di mezzo miliardo di stream e ha raggiunto: oltre 3 milioni di video su TikTok, 2milioni di Reels su IG, la Top 10 della classifica globale di Spotify, Top 20 dell’Airplay radiofonico Europeo, Top 20 della Viral italiana di Spotify e la #25 dell’Airplay radiofonico italiano.

“Mother”, contenuto nella versione deluxe dell’album “Takin’ It Back”, contiene il campione dell’iconico brano delle The Chordettes “Mr. Sandman”, ed è accompagnato dall’iconico videoclip ufficiale diretto da Charm LaDonna e con al suo interno il cameo della “madre delle madri” Kris Jenner.

TESTO DI MOTHER, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DI MEGHAN TRAINOR

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

Stop all that mansplainin’, no one’s listening

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me

Mr. Big boy, pullin’ up in your big toy

Sayin’ all that blah-blah-blah, makin’ all that big noise

‘Cause you’re so frustrated, emasculated

‘Cause you got your shit called out by this little lady (my baby)

Yet your opinion’s so strong even when you’re wrong

Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)

Must have forgot who you’re talkin’ to

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

Stop all that mansplainin’, no one’s listening (shh)

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

You just a bum-bum-bum, bum-bum-bum

You just a, hey

Y’all need a master class from my man

Learn how to satisfy like he can

Ain’t tryna control me and own me

Like an old man on C-SPAN

Bet you wish you could wife this (mwah)

Stay mad, that’s priceless

You with your God complex

But you can’t even make life, bitch (bitch)

Yet your opinion’s so strong even when you’re wrong

Bet that feels like power to you (that feels like power to you)

Must have forgot who you’re talkin’ to

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me (you listen to me)

Stop all that mansplainin’ (ayy), no one’s listening (shh)

Tell me who gave you the permission to speak?

I am your mother (I am your mother)

You listen to me

You just a bum, hey

You just a bum-bum-bum, hey

Baby, shake your, hey

Shake that bum, bum-bum-bum

(You just a)