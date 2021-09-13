Come sono andati quest’anno i MTV VMAs? L’elenco dei vincitori

Si sono svolti ieri i MTV VMAs 2021. A presenziare all’evento vi sono stati uno stuolo di famosi cantanti e pop star internazionali. Ecco l’elenco completo dei vincitori

Ieri sera in America (la notte del 12 e la mattina del 13 Settembre italiane), si sono svolti i MTV VMAs 2021, in diretta dal Barclays Center di New York.

Attese alla cerimonia, vi erano un stuolo di pop star e cantanti dalla fama internazionale: partendo da Doja Cat, che ha condotto l’evento, passando per Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, Ed Sheeran, ma anche i Twenty One Pilots, Normani e Foo Fighters.

Candidature variegate che hanno visto protagonisti, tra gli atri: Billie Eilish, i BTS, Dua Lipa e Justin Bieber, presente con ben sette candidature.

Di seguito , ecco l’elenco completo di tutti i vincitori ai MTV VMAs:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “Without You”

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

BEST COLLABORATION

24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “Franchise”

BEST ROCK

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear – “My Ex’s Best Friend”

Twenty One Pilots – “Shy Away”

Willow ft. Travis Barker – “Transparent Soul”

BEST LATIN

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “Girl Like Me”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

BEST R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

BEST K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gmez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter” –

Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With the Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z – “Entrepreneur”

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “Popstar” (starring Justin Bieber)

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Taylor Swift – “Willow”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise”

Tyler, The Creator – “Lumberjack”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “Brown Skin Girl”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy”

Lady Gaga – “911”

Lorde – “Solar Power”

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “Already” –

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lady Gaga – “911”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Bella Poarch – “Build a Bitch”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right”

Glass Animals – “Tangerine”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Ariana Grande – “34+35” –

BTS – “Butter” – Choreography

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind”

BEST EDITING

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave tfsihe Door Open”

BTS – “Butter” –

Drake – “What’s Next”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Blackpink

BTS

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

BTS, “Butter”

Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”

Doja Cat, “Need To Know”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”

Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”

Shawn Mendes and Tainy, “Summer Of Love”