“Let it be”: testo e significato della cover di Marco Mengoni

Marco Mengoni canta i Beatles. In occasione della serata delle cover, l’artista duetterà con il Kingdom Choir in “Let it be”

“Let it be” è una canzone dei Beatles del 1970, composta da Paul McCartney. Per convenzione, col tempo è stata attribuita al duo Lennon-McCartney. In occasione della serata cover di Sanremo 2023, Marco Mengoni la eseguirà duettando con il Kingdom Choir. Ecco testo e significato del brano.

Il significato del testo

Il titolo letteralmente indica “lascia correre”, nasconde una storia di struggente ispirazione, una di quelle che arriva dal cielo. Paul McCartney avrebbe dialogato in sogno con sua madre Mary, morta di cancro nel 1956, quando l’artista era solo un quattordicenne. La donna avrebbe rassicurato il figlio sulle tensione che allora affliggevano il gruppo, raccomandandogli appunto di lasciar correre.

Ecco il testo di “Let it be”

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it beLet it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it beAnd when the broken hearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it beLet it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

There will be an answer, let it beLet it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it beLet it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, beAnd when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me

Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

Rit.