Potion: testo e significato del nuovo singolo di Calvin Harris

Dopo l’incredibile successo del singolo One Kiss, Calvin Harris ritorna a collaborare con la popstar Dua Lipa per una nuova entusiasmante hit, Potion, contenuta all’interno del nuovo album del dj britannico dal titolo “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2“, che uscirà questa estate (sebbene non si sappia ancora la data precisa).

Dopo ben quattro anni, Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa decidono di collaborare nuovamente. Questa volta, però, insieme a loro vi sarà anche il rapper statunitense Young Thug.

Da oggi, quindi, Potion è disponibile in radio e su tutte le piattaforme streaming.

TESTO DI POTION, IL NUOVO BRANO DI CALVIN HARRIS FEAT. DUA LIPA

In the whip on a Tuesday night, got the music high

And you by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide

Top down and the moon is high and the mood is right

And you’re by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide, yeah

Late night conversations

Electric emotions

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex

And it’s a potion, yeah

Late night, bodies achin’

Mental stimulation

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And it’s a moment, yeah, yeah (Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, yeah)

I’ve been catchin’ love off a backboard

Runnin’ from your love, that’s what this track for

Fuckin’ every bitch and never tell ‘em, no

I’m pushin’ P, they black and white, a Oreo

I’vе been catchin’ love off a backboard

Runnin’ from your love, that’s what this track for

Buyin’ niggas’ bitches from thе corner store

Thug, why you wanna do that? I don’t need this love

Ball like Lebron James in the finals

We 14Hunna, just like a minor

I’m yellin’ “Free Big Meech” with designers

Fifteen million hoes ‘cause I’m undecided

I’m kickin’ shit, karate, ooh

I’m servin’ bricks somebody hood

Fucked a bitch, catch a charley, ooh

Gucci flip flops and joggers, ooh

In the whip on a Tuesday night, got the music high

And you by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide

Top down and the moon is high and the mood is right

And you’re by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide, yeah (Ah, ah)

Late night conversations

Electric emotions

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex

And it’s a potion, yeah

Late night, bodies achin’

Mental stimulation

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And it’s a moment, yeah, yeah

Feelin’ fly tonight, yeah, yeah

Goin’ with the motherfuckin’ vibe, yeah

It’s goin’ down tonight, oh, yeah

But don’t you leave, don’t you move

Ba-da-bing, ba-da-boom ‘bout you, ayy, oh

Late night conversations

Electric emotions

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex

And it’s a potion, yeah

Late night, bodies achin’

Mental stimulation

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And it’s a moment, yeah, yeah (Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, yeah)

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex

And it’s a potion, yeah

Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal

And it’s a moment, yeah