Potion: testo e significato del nuovo singolo di Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris si prepara a lanciare il suo ultimo album. Esce oggi Potion, il nuovo singolo che vede la collaborazione di Dua Lipa e Young Thug
Dopo l’incredibile successo del singolo One Kiss, Calvin Harris ritorna a collaborare con la popstar Dua Lipa per una nuova entusiasmante hit, Potion, contenuta all’interno del nuovo album del dj britannico dal titolo “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2“, che uscirà questa estate (sebbene non si sappia ancora la data precisa).
Dopo ben quattro anni, Calvin Harris e Dua Lipa decidono di collaborare nuovamente. Questa volta, però, insieme a loro vi sarà anche il rapper statunitense Young Thug.
Da oggi, quindi, Potion è disponibile in radio e su tutte le piattaforme streaming.
TESTO DI POTION, IL NUOVO BRANO DI CALVIN HARRIS FEAT. DUA LIPA
In the whip on a Tuesday night, got the music high
And you by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide
Top down and the moon is high and the mood is right
And you’re by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide, yeah
Late night conversations
Electric emotions
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex
And it’s a potion, yeah
Late night, bodies achin’
Mental stimulation
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal
And it’s a moment, yeah, yeah (Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, yeah)
I’ve been catchin’ love off a backboard
Runnin’ from your love, that’s what this track for
Fuckin’ every bitch and never tell ‘em, no
I’m pushin’ P, they black and white, a Oreo
I’vе been catchin’ love off a backboard
Runnin’ from your love, that’s what this track for
Buyin’ niggas’ bitches from thе corner store
Thug, why you wanna do that? I don’t need this love
Ball like Lebron James in the finals
We 14Hunna, just like a minor
I’m yellin’ “Free Big Meech” with designers
Fifteen million hoes ‘cause I’m undecided
I’m kickin’ shit, karate, ooh
I’m servin’ bricks somebody hood
Fucked a bitch, catch a charley, ooh
Gucci flip flops and joggers, ooh
In the whip on a Tuesday night, got the music high
And you by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide
Top down and the moon is high and the mood is right
And you’re by my si-i-ide, si-i-ide, yeah (Ah, ah)
Late night conversations
Electric emotions
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex
And it’s a potion, yeah
Late night, bodies achin’
Mental stimulation
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal
And it’s a moment, yeah, yeah
Feelin’ fly tonight, yeah, yeah
Goin’ with the motherfuckin’ vibe, yeah
It’s goin’ down tonight, oh, yeah
But don’t you leave, don’t you move
Ba-da-bing, ba-da-boom ‘bout you, ayy, oh
Late night conversations
Electric emotions
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex
And it’s a potion, yeah
Late night, bodies achin’
Mental stimulation
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal
And it’s a moment, yeah, yeah (Ah, ah-ah, ah-ah, yeah)
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex
And it’s a potion, yeah
Sprinkled with a little bit of sex appeal
And it’s a moment, yeah
